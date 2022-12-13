Movano Health Announces Launch of Smart Ring Beta Program with Novant Health

The beta program is designed to advance the development of Movano Health's comprehensive health data monitoring solution

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. and PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Novant Health, a not-for-profit integrated system of medical centers with more than 1,800 physicians providing care through six million annual patient visits at nearly 800 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, and Movano Health, a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medical and consumer devices, announced the development of a beta program. In the program, approximately thirty Novant Health team members will evaluate the functionality and wearability of Movano Health's first commercial product, a smart ring designed to track and analyze medical grade data and deliver insights to consumers across a wide spectrum of healthcare needs. Expected to begin this month, the beta program will prepare Movano Health for its direct-to-consumer product launch in the first half of 2023.

"Movano Health and Novant Health share the belief that healthcare should be simpler and more accessible, and we're consistently looking for ways to improve our operations and ability to care for our patients remotely," said Paula Kranz, VP Innovation Enablement, Novant Health. "We're looking forward to our team members participating in the beta with Movano Health."

"To help combat the rising rates of chronic conditions worldwide and the associated costs, we're focused on developing technology that promotes prevention by providing medical-grade data in fresh, consumer-friendly ways," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health. "We believe our solution can serve as a tool consumers and healthcare professionals, like Novant Health, can use to proactively monitor and manage their health outside of visits to the doctor. Collecting feedback on our platform outside the lab, from medical industry professionals, will be an invaluable learning opportunity for us."

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,800 physicians and over 35,000 team members who provide care at more than 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2021, Novant Health provided more than $1.1 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services. For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers, caretakers and healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage their health. For more information, visit www.movanohealth.com.

