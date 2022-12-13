NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Partnership with PASS K-12 (Partner Alliance for Safer Schools)

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access control and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today announced that it has recently become a PASS Partner (Partner Alliance for Safer Schools) as part of its commitment to help provide more school and campus security solutions, in the face of the escalating violence and tragedies nationwide.

PASS K-12 is a well-respected program that offers comprehensive information and objective guidelines for securing school facilities, created by a multidisciplinary team spanning security, education, infrastructure, and corporate sectors. The mission of PASS is to provide school administrators, school boards and public safety and security professionals with information, tools and insight needed to implement a tiered approach to securing and enhancing the safety of school environments based on their individual needs, nationwide best practices, and making the most effective use of resources available.

In 2022 there have been more school shootings than any other year with 296 incidents taking place surpassing the 250 that took place on 2021. The need for school security solutions is urgent and many schools continue to lack the proper equipment which can protect their staff and students. Schools have access to multiple funding programs from the US government as well as state and local programs. Recently in October of this year the Department of Justice awarded approximately $190 million dollars to schools for security upgrades.

As a long-time trusted source in some of the largest school districts and best-known educational institutions across the country, NAPCO Security Technologies, and its divisions, Marks USA, Alarm Lock, and Continental Access have developed a wide range of security technology solutions, to fit any classroom, campus & budget for school and classroom locking, access control, video and security-management.

Richard Soloway CEO of NAPCO commented, "We believe that the school security market is a large multi-billion dollar plus opportunity and we are excited to announce this partnership with PASS K-12 as we remain committed to providing the best solutions for schools and universities as they look to protect their students and staff."

