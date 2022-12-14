Alithya partners with Zscaler to bolster its network protection offering

Partnership advances Alithya's quest to develop cyber security solutions and expertise across all business segments

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce its partnership with Zscaler, leveraging the world's largest cloud-native cyber security platform to assist its clients in being more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure as they accelerate their digital transformation projects. This partnership enhances Alithya's integrated cyber security offer that covers the entire IT value chain.

As companies see a continued adoption of SaaS applications and public cloud environments along with the move toward using the Internet as the corporate network, Zscaler's cloud native Zero Trust Exchange platform protects customers against cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Zscaler's innovative workload segmentation strategy stops threats from moving laterally, simplifies operations with policy automation, and improves visibility. As a result, streamlined and centralized cyber security architecture eliminates the need for legacy VPNs and filters. The Zscaler platform is also easily scalable to protect thousands of users at once, regardless of their locations.

Expanding the security perimeter

Zscaler is the future of networking in the cloud, providing full inspection of all network layers as a comprehensive security solution for both users and applications. In addition to the platform already being adopted by 25% of Fortune 2000 companies, Zscaler solutions are deployed with two of Alithya's largest clients as a preferred solution of the financial services and insurance sector.

Zscaler is a Gartner market leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) Magic Quadrant. In 2022, Zscaler was positioned as the vendor with the highest ability to execute among the 11 vendors qualified by Gartner to be evaluated in the report.

Quote by Jérôme Tétreault, Alithya's Director of cybersecurity, Client Services:

"With thousands of workers remaining remote and increasing cloud adoption, a patchwork of legacy security solutions is no longer sufficient protection against an ever-increasing array of security risks. Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange platform provides us with a comprehensive solution that fits seamlessly into our strategy to provide our customers with an integrated cyber security offer that covers the entire IT value chain. To deliver on this objective, Alithya is providing in-depth cyber security training to its professionals across all IT specialities."

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

