Global Times: Summits indicate depth of desire to strengthen China-Arab ties

Editor's Note:

With the holding of the China-Arab States Summit and China-GCC Summit, the relationship between China and Arab countries has been substantively improved. How should we see the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Saudi trip? What are its implications? Global Times invited several Middle Eastern experts to share their views.

Fahad Almeniaee, director of the China and Far East Unit of the Riyadh-based Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge

There is no doubt that this visit is historic because the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia values its relationship with China, especially the presence of the Chinese President in Riyadh himself, and there has been a further improvement in the relationship. The relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China is a multi-faceted one, ranging from trade to culture. In fact, it is a mutual exchange of interests between the two countries, as well as a relationship of deep friendship.

Yahya Mahmoud bin Junaid, chairman of the Riyadh-based Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge

The Arab world views China as a loyal friend and effective proponent. There are many commonalities between the Arabs and the Chinese in customs and traditions. The presence of President Xi Jinping in Saudi Arabia, his participation in the China-GCC Summit, and China-Arab States Summit, besides his official visit to the Kingdom, are proof of the strength and solidity of the relationship between these countries and China. That also indicates respect and appreciation for China and its leadership in today's world, which is witnessing many changes.

Ebrahim Hashem, a UAE strategist

The Arabs are actively diversifying their strategic partners; China's meteoric rise has offered them with abundant opportunities for strategic partnerships in many areas. The Arabs have regained their self-confidence and are now gradually resolving major regional conflicts in countries such as Libya, Syria and Yemen. The Arabs view China's global development and security initiatives as positive contributions to stabilizing and improving the world system.

Both of the Arabs and Chinese are acutely aware of the tectonic changes the world system is currently experiencing. Both sides have been trying to influence the shape of the new emerging world order and both are committed to multipolarity. Both sides are eager to solidify their bilateral and multilateral relations, and are working to broaden and deepen their ties across a wide range of sectors from economics and trade to technology and science.

Nadia Helmy, an expert in Chinese political affairs and professor of political science, Beni Suef University, Egypt

The Arab and GCC countries' openness to China was motivated by the principles of non-interference in other countries' affairs by the Chinese side in its foreign policy. China has not taken a biased position in the fierce regional competition between Saudi Arabia and Iran, nor has it deviated from its position of neutrality toward the Palestinian-Israeli dilemma. On the other hand, its BRI encourages the regional countries to establish partnerships with China, and achieve win-win results.

