JRW Realty Facilitates $95 Million in October and November Closings for Its Institutional Buyers

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, is pleased to announce that with the help of industry partners it successfully sourced and closed more than $95 million of single-tenant net lease properties on behalf of institutional buyers in October and November. The closed properties span 288,433 square feet of commercial real estate across eight states.

PASADENA, Calif. - Single-tenant net-leased properties sourced and closed by JRW Realty in October and November (Wednesday, December 14, 2022) (PRNewswire)

Our team continues to rise to the occasion to identify and facilitate strategic transactions on behalf of our buyers.

Tenants occupying the properties sourced include a Mariano's in Northbrook, Illinois, a BioLife Plasma Services facility in Waco, Texas, and a SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in Ferguson, Missouri. JRW Realty also helped its clients acquire properties tenanted by Dollar Tree, Walgreens, CVS, and Dollar General. Tenants such as these exemplify JRW Realty's clients' ongoing strategy of acquiring net-leased properties occupied by high-performing, creditworthy tenants that provide grocery, medical, and other necessity-based goods and services.

JRW Realty's Leanna Tatikian, Carol Vena, Stephanie Kelsey, Jennifer Rodriguez Ventura, Christopher Thompson, Joel Staffilino, and Melinda Marston worked together with industry partners to facilitate these transactions on behalf of its buyers in October and November.

"Our team continues to rise to the occasion to identify and facilitate strategic transactions on behalf of our buyers," said Marston, JRW Realty president of single-tenant net lease. "Despite historical inflation pressure and other challenging headwinds in the market, we have been able to help our clients successfully acquire more essential net-leased properties to carefully expand their investment platforms. We are grateful for the selling brokers, owners, and developers that collaborate with us to achieve our clients' goals month after month."

About JRW Realty

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 1,100 properties valued at more than $4.6 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

Multi-Tenant Retail Sourcing Contact

Joel Staffilino, President - Multi-Tenant Retail

jstaffilino@jrwrealty.com

(513) 227-4502

Single-Tenant Net Lease Sourcing Contact

Melinda Marston, President - STNL

CA DRE #01950977

melinda@jrwrealty.com

(626) 696-2910

Media Inquiries

press@jrwrealty.com

JRW Realty Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JRW Realty