Newmine Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Newmine, the leader in returns reduction and returns intelligence technology for retailers, as one of this year's Top Tech Startup. This year's winners play in various market sectors, however AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up a majority of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively) and bring in $1 million to $20 million-plus in revenue per year.

"From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They're introducing new innovations, improving user experiences, and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I'm very excited to see what's next for these winners."

Newmine's Chief Returns Officer solution is a platform that supports the continual improvement of a retailer's bottom line through revenue retention, margin improvement, reduced operating costs and improved inventory management. The technology is designed to address the challenge returns create for retailers globally, which are estimated to cost the industry more than $700 billion annually.

"Our team is honored to be listed with other innovative vendors in the extended retail ecosystem and is committed to providing companies with comprehensive solutions to one of their biggest challenges – product returns. This award validates that our efforts to help our customers eliminate returns before they happen are working," said Navjit Bhasin, Founder & CEO of Newmine.

