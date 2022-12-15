Ardagh Glass Packaging named Diageo's 'Supplier of the Year 2022'

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) has been named Supplier of the Year in Diageo's Supplier Awards, which recognize Diageo's external partners.

Ardagh Group logo. (PRNewswire)

The Awards celebrate organizations that have "demonstrated resilience and dedication to Diageo's business, driving value through outstanding quality, innovation and service alongside incredible collaboration and leadership."

"Being named as Supplier of the Year is an incredible achievement, and we are proud to be recognized as one of the top performing partners in Diageo's honors list," said Mike Dick, CEO of AGP. "This award sums up everything we strive for in our customer partnerships, particularly over the past 12 months."

Ardagh supplies glass packaging to many of Diageo's world-renowned brands, which include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Gordon's, Captain Morgan and Bulleit Bourbon.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $10bn.

