Aunt Flow partners with Donations for Dignity to combat Period Poverty

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to change the world one cycle at a time, Aunt Flow is excited to announce a new partnership with Donations for Dignity to tackle period poverty in Colorado. Period poverty means not being able to afford or access period products such as tampons and pads. Federal anti-poverty programs like SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) do not cover period products. No one should EVER be forced to choose between buying food for their family or buying period products, but it is a choice thousands face everyday. According to a recent survey, reported in Obstetrics & Gynecology , two-thirds of low-income women struggle to afford period products.

"Period products are a basic necessity. This unique partnership with Donations for Dignity is expanding our shared commitment to ensuring EVERYONE has access to high-quality, organic cotton period products. We're grateful for the generosity of donors in making this period positive initiative a reality, and are thrilled to be Donations for Dignity's period partner," says Claire Coder, Aunt Flow Founder & CEO.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Donations for Dignity is a community initiative that works to imagine and implement systemic and sustainable ways to address period poverty. Together with its partners – now including Aunt Flow – Donations for Dignity delivers period products where the need is greatest and access is crucial.

"I am truly honored to partner with Aunt Flow. We share a common mission – to end period poverty. We are actively working together to affect change and make a difference," says Diane Cushman Neal, Founder of Donations for Dignity. "When I began this journey, I secured a year's worth of period products to my local food pantry. I quickly realized the large amounts of non-disposable plastic and chemicals used in these products. This valuable partnership with Aunt Flow helps Donations for Dignity provide organic and sustainable period products to those in need. Having consistent access to quality, eco-friendly hygiene products allows everyone to lead their lives with dignity."

In partnership with organizations including Aunt Flow, Donations for Dignity has distributed more than 2,000,000 organic period products during the last 18 months. Through this new partnership, Donations for Dignity provided the initial funding for 181 Aunt Flow dispensers to be installed at participating locations throughout Colorado. This effort increases access to free period products for middle and high schools; colleges, community colleges and universities as well as community organizations such as Jewish Family Service (JFS) of Colorado's Weinberg Food Pantry and more. Donations for Dignity also helps organizations develop long-term, self-sustaining solutions to maintain this initiative.

"JFS is proud to partner with Donations for Dignity to provide essential period products to clients. Given these products are not accessible via government benefits, it is critical these philanthropic partnerships exist for JFS to meet the needs of our community," says Linda P. Foster, President and CEO of Jewish Family Service of Colorado.

"Struggling to access basic needs is hard. Toss in menstrual hygiene needs and it becomes mortifying. I have a sense of relief because people care enough to help. Knowing I can go to JFS food pantry and access high quality feminine products gives me peace of mind," explains Michelle Flores.

"Diane and her team at Donations for Dignity are fierce menstrual equity advocates," shares Alexis Deeb, Aunt Flow Education Sales Manager. "The impact of this partnership will quickly expand access to Aunt Flow free-vend dispensers and period products within Colorado schools and communities. Helping to ensure menstruators have dignified access to period supplies and don't have to worry about missing work, class, or their day-to-day activities. This team is truly changing the world – one cycle at a time!"

