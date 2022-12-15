Kiev Region Police Force Accepts Donation of Eight Vehicles

Philanthropist and anti-human trafficking activist Mitzi Perdue replaces destroyed police vehicles

KIEV, Ukraine, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, Kiev Region Police Force received a donation of eight police vehicles to aid officers responsible for patrolling the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, an officially designated area around the site of the Chernobyl disaster. The vehicles were donated by philanthropist and author Mitzi Perdue, and were received by General Andrii Nebytov, who leads the Kiev Region Police Force.

The vehicle donation will advance the police's ability to monitor the area and preserve order after much of their fleet was destroyed by Russian troops during the beginning of the invasion.

"We are grateful to receive these vehicles from Mitzi Perdue and thank her for her enormous generosity. Policing the Chernobyl region is critically important to supporting the Ukrainian people and fostering a safe, healthy environment for our citizens,"said General Andrii Nebytov, head of Kiev Region Police Force.

Police monitoring in the Chernobyl area is critical to prevent scrap metal poachers from stealing irradiated scrap metal and selling it across the globe. Additionally, poachers have been known to gather and sell resources gathered in the exclusion zone, such as berries and deer antlers used in traditional medicine, that contain harmful amounts of radiation.

"With so much going on in the world now, the Chernobyl poaching situation can get easily overlooked. But this threat is real and substantial," said Mitzi Perdue. "I am pleased that this donation will help put a stop to this reckless, lawless activity, and make a small but meaningful impact on the lives of Ukrainians as they bravely weather the most difficult of holiday seasons."

You can view photos and videos courtesy of the Kiev Region Police Force here .

About Mitzi Perdue :

Mitzi Perdue is a businesswoman and author passionate about sharing fascinating information to support people everywhere on their journey to self-actualization. She has degrees from both Harvard University and George Washington University. Additionally, she is past president of the 40,000-member American Agri-Women coalition, as well as a former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Conference on Women in Nairobi. She writes for Psychology Today and Association of Foreign Press Correspondents. She is the author of Relentless, which tells the story behind Mark Victor Hansen, the author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. The royalties from the book will help aid in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. For more information, visit MitziPerdue.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Kiev Region Police