The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson Named Among Nation's Best Law Firms

U.S. News/Best Lawyers places firm in Tier One for plaintiffs litigation in N. Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer lawyers and the research staff at U.S. News and the Best Lawyers in America have once again placed the Law Offices of Frank L. Branson in its tier one rankings in the annual Best Law Firms guide.

The Dallas -based trial-focused firm is among an elite group of law firms with tier one honors in the Dallas legal market in five litigation practice areas: personal injury, product liability, professional malpractice, medical malpractice and commercial litigation.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson has earned an esteemed place among the elite trial litigation firms in the Southwest, based on record verdicts and settlements in high-stakes injury litigation, including catastrophic injuries caused by reckless and negligent trucking and transportation companies, pipeline and oilfield operations, construction sites and workplaces, as well as dangerous and defective products.

Firms that earn a spot on the annual Best Law Firms list must first undergo a rigorous selection process. They are judged based on client feedback and peer review from some of the top attorneys and law firms in their respective legal fields, as well as the information provided by the firm itself during the formal submission for consideration.

To earn a spot on the list, firms must have first had at least one attorney recognized for their work in the most recent edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Only about 5 percent of practicing attorneys in the country are chosen for that list each year. Firm founder Frank L. Branson and attorneys Debbie Dudley Branson , Tim Newsom and John Burkhead earned 2022 honors; Mr. Branson is one of an elite group of practitioners to earn selection every year since the guide was started in 1987.

In addition to the Best Law Firms recognition, the Law Offices of Frank L. Branson has earned some of the legal industry's highest honors, including multiple Elite Trial Lawyers awards from the National Law Journal and the National Trial Lawyers. Mr. Branson has earned separate Hall of Fame honors from Lawdragon, D Magazine and Verdict Search/Texas Lawyer and has been named among the Top 10 lawyers in the state by Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2007. He is the 2020 recipient of the Texas Bar Foundation's Ronald Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award and has been named to Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," the National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's " Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders."

Ms. Branson is a trial lawyer known for her skill in developing litigation strategies that resonate with jurors. She has held leadership positions within governmental, political, business and legal organizations at the national and regional levels. She has earned repeat honors from Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas , Lawdragon, and The Best Lawyers in America. She is a past President of the Texas Trial Lawyers A, was Chairman of the Board of Managers at Parkland Hospital 2012-2016, and received the 2016 Linz Award for her civic/humanitarian efforts for the city of Dallas.

Mr. Newsom is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and in Civil Trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. He has been recognized by Thomson Reuters/Texas Super Lawyers for 16 consecutive years for his work in plaintiffs personal injury litigation and was listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America in 2022. Mr. Newsom is President-Elect of TEX-ABOTA, the regional chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, truck accidents, commercial air crashes, electrical and gas explosions, and truck and auto catastrophic injury. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com.

Media Contact :

Robert Tharp

800-559-4534

robert@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Law Offices of Frank L. Branson