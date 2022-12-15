Magic Eden Debuts Polygon NFT Launchpad and Marketplace with Gaming Projects

Building on its web3 gaming roadmap, Magic Eden is supporting its first Polygon NFT mint with Shatterpoint today; Infinite Drive with Aston Martin in December and Kakao Games, Taunt Battleworld, and Planet Mojo coming in Q1 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, announced the expansion of its Launchpad and marketplace to support Polygon NFT minting and trading. This news accelerates Magic Eden's efforts to become the most full-featured multi-chain NFT platform and builds on its roadmap to bring exciting games to the blockchain by working with world-class developers like Shatterpoint and Infinite Drive with Aston Martin in December and Taunt Battleworld, Planet Mojo, and Kakao Games in early 2023.

Magic Eden (PRNewswire)

Since Magic Eden introduced its Launchpad in early 2022, it has emerged to be the leading destination for NFT drops and has seen over 400 SOL and ETH projects to market. For NFT collections coming onto the primary market, Launchpad offers ultimate customization, marketing support, and operational execution. Complementing Launchpad is Magic Eden's active secondary NFT market, which allows creators and collectors alike to access added liquidity and gain entry to over 10,000 listed collections. With Magic Eden's integration with Polygon, emerging creators, strategic IPs, and games developers will now be able to tap into Magic Eden's cross-chain audience and products to easily launch and grow their communities.

Today, Magic Eden will kick-off its Polygon Launchpad roll-out with blockchain gaming project, Shatterpoint . Developed by BlockGames and Estoty, a leading European game studio with over 50 mn active monthly players and over 1.5 bn cumulative downloads, Shatterpoint is a free-to-play, action role playing multiplayer mobile game for iOS and Android. Following this mint, Infinite Drive will become the second Polygon mint to reach Magic Eden on December 18. Infinite Drive is a mobile-first NFT racing platform and car enthusiast's metaverse that allows players to collect cars from the most popular and prestigious brands, including Aston Martin, Renault, Alpine, and more. Through the Magic Eden marketplace, players can purchase their NFT cars and build out an unrivaled collection.

Magic Eden COO and Co-Founder, Zhuoxun Yin, commented on today's news: "We're excited to officially bring our snappy, seamless NFT minting and trading platform experience to Polygon. Having projects with strong development teams and IPs, like Shatterpoint and Infinite Drive with Aston Martin, makes this integration even more meaningful by allowing us to reach a wider set of audience. We predict that Web3 games will be a billion dollar industry, and we're excited for Magic Eden to be the go-to platform for NFT games discovery and trading across chains."

In Q1 2023, Magic Eden will continue building on its gaming momentum with Polygon by releasing mints from skill-based fighting game, Taunt Battleworld, auto-chess game, Planet Mojo and projects from leading Korean blockchain games developer, BORA by Kakao Games. Recently, Magic Eden also announced the hiring of Chris Akhavan, a gaming industry veteran in the traditional and web3 gaming space, to spearhead the growth of Magic Eden's gaming partnerships and support the development of advanced game creator and collector experiences.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform driving the next billion users to Web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io .

Media Contact

Dillon Arace

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Magic Eden)

315-512-6886

press@magiceden.io

Magic Eden (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magic Eden