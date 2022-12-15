Superior HealthPlan, MedArrive & Brave Health Partner on New Home Health Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Superior HealthPlan today announced an innovative home health partnership with MedArrive , a company that offers mobile-integrated care management services. The collaboration will improve the health and quality of life for Superior members who have complex health needs by closing crucial care gaps, addressing non-medical drivers of health, and helping at-risk members navigate the healthcare system. Through the partnership, members will also have better access to virtual behavioral health services through Brave Health.

"We're proud to partner with MedArrive and Brave Health on this initiative, which will expand our abilities to provide quality healthcare to many of our members," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "This new collaboration paves the way for hands-on, personalized and integrated services provided by MedArrive and Brave Health, and we believe our members will greatly benefit from this new relationship."

The MedArrive care management platform is a white-labeled program that connects pre-identified Superior members with MedArrive's field provider network of highly trained and skilled paramedics, EMTs and other healthcare professionals. The program will initially be offered to approximately 40,000 members who have more complex healthcare needs.

Working closely with the MedArrive and Superior Care Management teams, field providers will visit the homes of members who enroll in the program, providing a mix of in-home healthcare services, diagnostics, health assessments and other preventive health measures. When higher-acuity care is needed, field providers can connect members with physician-led telemedicine services and can address other needs such as transportation issues, mobility challenges and nutrition assistance.

"For so many, accessing even basic healthcare services is an insurmountable challenge, which leads to poorer health outcomes and higher costs for the whole system," said Dan Trigub, Co-Founder and CEO of MedArrive. "While 'equity' has become a buzzword within the healthcare industry today, it's healthcare organizations like Superior HealthPlan that are walking the talk. We're honored to be working on their behalf, and we're looking forward to demonstrating how our field providers will humanize the healthcare experience."

MedArrive's field providers often live and work in the communities they serve and are available to provide basic comfort to members suffering from isolation and loneliness. When deeper support is needed, the team will be able to connect members with virtual behavioral health services provided by Brave Health through a recent integration.

"Brave Health's approach is centered on working closely with partners to link members to care and drive outcomes. We've been thrilled to support Superior HealthPlan members over the past year, and recently formed an exciting partnership with MedArrive," said Anna Lindow, Co-founder and CEO of Brave Health. "Today, we're pleased to integrate our collective offerings to serve Superior members better, together."

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About MedArrive

MedArrive enables healthcare providers and payors to power care services into the home, leveraging a fully integrated care management platform that bridges the virtual care gap with physician-led telemedicine combined with our network of EMS professionals.

MedArrive's holistic care model, network of field providers, and technology serve vulnerable populations in their homes, building patient self-advocacy, lowering the total cost of care, and reconnecting the unengaged back to primary care. This unique approach gives patients access to trusted medical expertise by utilizing an untapped workforce, ultimately ensuring continuity of care, better patient outcomes, and significant cost savings for payers and providers alike.

MedArrive has more than 50,000 highly-skilled EMS providers in its national network. Services span dozens of clinical use cases, including chronic condition management, transitional care, readmission prevention, urgent care, vaccinations, palliative care, and more. For more information, visit medarrive.com.

About Brave Health

Brave Health (www.bebravehealth.com) is a national, virtual-first behavioral health provider focused on serving Medicaid populations. The company offers outpatient services (therapy, psychiatry, peer support) for behavioral health conditions through its platform. Brave Health partners with more than 200 health plan contracts to cover more than 65 million members across 16 states, including Florida, New York and Texas.

