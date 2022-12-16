INNOKIN Emerges as Biggest Winner at Ecigclick Awards 2022

Vaping manufacturer INNOKIN marks a strong finish to 2022 with recognition at prestigious industry awards

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest and longest-running online awards event in the vaping industry is hosted by Ecigclick. Running since 2013, the Ecigclick awards are seen as a strong indicator of consumer sentiment in the industry and previous winners have become leading brands.

So far 2022 has been another big awards year for INNOKIN, sweeping three categories at the VapingPost awards 2022, winning "Biggest Breakthrough Innovation" at the Golden Leaf Awards 2022 and taking home "Best Pod" at Vapexpo Spain for their best-selling Klypse device.

The Ecigclick awards 2022 was INNOKIN's most successful nominations phase to date, securing nominations in 12 categories, signalling an engaged customer base.

Now, INNOKIN has finished the year with a record haul of eight Ecigclick awards in total, including four 1st place awards. INNOKIN secured 1st place in the "Best Pod Vape" category for their Klypse device, 1st place in the "Best Tank: MTL" for the Zlide Top tank, 1st place in the "Best Vape Pen" category for the Endura T18X and 1st place in the "Best RBA" category for the Ares 2 RTA.

In addition to the first-place honours, INNOKIN was awarded 2nd place in the "Best For Beginners" category for the Klypse device, along with "Best Overall Vape Brand". Two individual awards for the INNOKIN Klypse in "Best Pod Vape" and "Best For Beginners" categories reflect the success of the device in major global markets.

INNOKIN also received 3rd place awards in the "Best Pod System" and "Best Vape Mod" categories, for the Sceptre 2 and Coolfire Z60 respectively.

(PRNewswire)

The results are a boost for INNOKIN, who have received significant recognition in 2022. The INNOKIN Klypse pod system has become an international best-seller since launching earlier in the year and has been praised by consumers for being a reliable, affordable, and user-friendly device.

Responding to the awards win, INNOKIN Co-founder George Xia stated: "It's an honour to receive this level of recognition from such a prestigious event. Our position as a top technology innovator in the vaping industry is the motivation behind every one of our projects".

As the new year approaches, INNOKIN are celebrating a triumphant 2022 with the release of a special-edition version of their best-selling Klypse device. The vaping brand also plans to increase investment in research & development to innovate vaping technology throughout 2023.

You can learn more about INNOKIN's products and campaigns https://www.innokin.com/?utm_source=press+release&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=Ecigclick+Awards+2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innokin Technology