Leidos Taps Former TSA Acting Administrator as Strategic Account Executive

RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced Darby LaJoye as the company's Vice President and Strategic Account Executive for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). LaJoye will be responsible for strengthening and growing trusted relationships with DHS and advancing strategic initiatives that drive organic growth throughout the enterprise.

"Darby is a highly respected government executive with unparalleled experience in security," said Debbie Opiekun, Leidos' Chief Business Development Officer. "His strategic vision and proven government and industry leadership will be key to supporting our customers' critical missions. Darby developed and implemented the TSA's Outcome Focused Security model and is considered a leading voice in the convergence of cyber and physical security."

Before joining Leidos, LaJoye served as the Executive Assistant Administrator for Security Operations at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). There he led a workforce of over 60,000 employees tasked with employing technology and countermeasures to protect global critical infrastructure. LaJoye also oversaw physical and cyber security at TSA facilities around the world and ensured global compliance with domestic and international regulatory requirements.

LaJoye held numerous senior positions at DHS including the Acting TSA Administrator where he led efforts in implementing key federal requirements to protect against COVID-19 and cyber-attacks. Prior to joining the TSA, LaJoye served in the U.S. Army in various light infantry and airborne units, including the 82nd Airborne Division.

LaJoye holds master's degrees in National Security Strategy from the National War College, as well as Criminal Justice and Public Administration from Liberty University. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management.

