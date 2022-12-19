InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pillow for Travelers & Seated Users (LAX-1342)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to sleep or rest comfortably while traveling without causing pain and stiffness in the neck," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the HEAVENLY COMFORT. My design can be used while traveling in an airplane, car, train, bus or even while sitting in a wheelchair."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved pillow for travelers or other seated users. In doing so, it offers added support for the head and neck. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it prevents the head from drooping or resting downward. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for travelers, individuals who utilize wheelchairs, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1432, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

