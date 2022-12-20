Great Western Trailer Acquires Southwest Trailer & Equipment, LLC to Expand Dealership Network

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Western Trailer ("GWT") announced today the acquisition of Southwest Trailer & Equipment, LLC. Southwest Trailer & Equipment, based in Oklahoma City, OK, is a full-service trailer dealership providing new and used equipment sales as well as repair, maintenance and parts solutions. Southwest Trailer & Equipment distributes trailers for a broad range of manufacturers including Transcraft Trailer Corporation, Construction Trailer Specialists, Holden Trailers, Strick Trailers, LLC, and Nuttall Trailers.

"We are excited to have completed the acquisition as it expands our reach into the Southwest, an area we had targeted for growth," stated Jeremy Amen, Chief Executive Officer of Great Western Trailer. "We are also looking forward to enhancing Southwest Trailer & Equipment's service offerings to include the finance, leasing and rental solutions we provide at our other 8 locations across the United States."

"We are thrilled to complete our 10th acquisition since starting Great Western Trailer in 1997," stated Sean Norton, Founder of Great Western Trailer. "The Southwest Trailer & Equipment's employees and facilities in Oklahoma City and Tulsa are a great fit for GWT. We are always on the lookout for quality businesses to add to the GWT family, and Southwest Trailer & Equipment certainly fits that description."

"We are happy to have completed the sale to Great Western Trailer," stated Mike Dye, Southwest Trailer & Equipment's founder. "I believe they will be great partners for our employees and will maintain the high level of service and responsiveness our customers have come to expect from us."

"Great Western Trailer will continue to pursue acquisitions as a way to fulfill its long-term plan of building out a larger geographic footprint," stated Seth Wilson, a Managing Partner of Headhaul Capital and the Vice Chairman of Great Western Trailer. "We believe that as we develop a larger network of locations we will be better positioned to provide creative trailer solutions for our customers."

Previously, Great Western Trailer acquired certain assets of Pacific Truck & Trailer, Quality Trailer Sales, Trinity Trailer Sales, All Points Trailer, and Patriot Trailer Sales. Southwest Trailer & Equipment marks GWT's 6th acquisition in 6 years. The company offers a full suite of trailer sales, leasing, rental, repair, maintenance, and parts solutions at each of its ten locations.

About Great Western Trailer

Great Western Trailer, based in Irvine, CA, is a leading full-service, integrated solutions provider to the flatbed and specialized trailer industry. The Company operates a network of strategically located facilities in the Western United States that offer customers a broad range of sales, financing, leasing and rental options for new and used trailers, as well as after-market trailer repair and maintenance. The Company distributes trailers for a broad range of manufacturers including Fontaine Trailer Company, Wilson Trailer Company, Manac Trailers USA, XL Specialized Trailers and Side Dump Industries. Visit https://www.greatwesterntrailer.com/.

Jeremy Amen

Chief Executive Officer

(949) 241-8697

Jeremy.Amen@greatwesterntrailer.com

