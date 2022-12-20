InventHelp Inventors Develop Safer Razor for Correctional Facilities (MBQ-236)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a new razor to increase the safety conditions in any correctional facility," said one of two inventors, from Astoria, N.Y., "so we invented the SECURITY SHAVE. Our design would prevent the blade from being used to pick a lock or cause bodily injury."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved razor for use in any jail, prison, juvenile hall, or mental health facility. In doing so, it prevents individuals from using the razor as a weapon or to pick locks. As a result, it enhances safety conditions and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for jails, prisons, juvenile halls, and mental health facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-236, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp