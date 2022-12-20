MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMER DONALD DRIVER TO PROMOTE REVIVE COMPRESSION TECHNOLOGY

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mueller Sports Medicine has signed an agreement with Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver, a football fan favorite and owner of Driven Elite Fitness & Health. Driver and Driven Elite will act as a strong voice to communicate the essential role that Mueller products play in athlete's daily lives and will serve as an integral piece by providing on the ground feedback on current and future product developments.

"Since establishing Mueller Sports in 1959 - 63 years ago - we have been very protective of our family-owned brand," said John Cayer, President at Mueller. "We only partner with people who understand our mission of keeping you active in the game of life and have the desire to help us grow. Donald truly embodies everything our brand stands for – his philanthropic heart, moral compass, and positive outlook closely align with our values and make him a great addition to the Mueller family."

Driver and his likeness are expected to help the Mueller Sports brand achieve its mission to design, manufacture and distribute the highest quality sports medicine products, and to inspire weekend warriors or international superstars alike help athletes all over the world Stay In The Game® and perform at their peak.

"I am excited to bring Mueller Sports Medicine's products, especially the new REVIVE compression technology, to our award-winning personal training recovery lounges in each of our locations. Our experience with best-in-class training and recovery techniques for athletes of all ages and experience levels allows everyone to experience elite programs based on best practices learned over my 14-year NFL career," said Donald Driver.

In celebration of the new relationship, Mueller Sports Medicine will offer 20% OFF and Free Shipping for any purchase from the Mueller website from 12/16 to 1/8/2023 when site visitors use code "Donald80FS20".

About Driven Elite Fitness & Health

Driven Elite specializes in life-changing fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle programs to fit a person's goals and needs. Our mission is to empower the everyday individual to push past their comfort zone, and towards a strong and healthy lifestyle. We strive to make a life-changing experience for every person at an affordable price. Driven Elite provides care to athletes from youth and weekend warriors to college and professionals with an array of advanced sports medicine, performance health (fitness testing and weight management), sports nutrition and metabolism, recovery services, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, chiropractic care, x-rays, and labs.

Driven Elite Fitness & Health is owned by Green Bay Packers All-Time Leading Receiver, Super Bowl Champion, Dancing with the Stars Champion and New York Times Best Selling Author Donald Driver.

About Mueller Sports Medicine

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 60 years ago by former University of Wisconsin basketball player turned registered pharmacist, Curt Mueller, who coined the term "sports medicine." The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.

Mueller, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn® fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable and breathable for long term use, Mueller® Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller® TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80® featuring HydraCinn® fabric , Stickum™, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, Recoil® and Quench Gum®.

The extensive line of sports medicine products can be found in more than 100 countries. www.muellersportsmed.com

