Sometimes, not all is merry and bright: tips for managing holiday stress

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays may look merry and bright on TV specials and social media feeds – however, for many Americans, this can be an incredibly stressful time.

Especially for people already struggling, the holiday season can heighten feelings of grief, loneliness and other emotional pain.

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Clinical Director of Community Behavioral Health Amrita Rai says holidays can elevate emotional highs and lows.

"This time of year can add additional stress in our lives, and stress can possibly trigger conditions such as depression and anxiety," said Rai. "Not everyone experiences the holidays the same; it's OK to experience your feelings."

Rai offers the following tips for managing potential stress during the holidays:

Breathe. Set realistic expectations. Let yourself say no to new obligations. Set boundaries with others. Reach out for help.

In addition, Rai recommends checking in often with those close to you, ensuring they are doing OK, especially when you notice a change in their mood or behavior.

"It can be as simple as a text, a phone call or handwritten note," added Rai. "Reach out and remind someone you love them, and you are there for them."

If you or someone you love is feeling overwhelmed, Riverside and San Bernardino counties encourage use of the local crisis numbers below for help:

RIVERSIDE:

1-800-273-TALK

(951) 686-HELP (4357)

1-877-727-4747 and Crisis text line: 741-741.

SAN BERNARDINO:

24-Hour Crisis Line: (760) 365-6558

East Valley: (909) 421-9233

West Valley: (909) 458-9628

High Desert: (760) 956-2345

Morongo Basin: (760) 365-6558

San Bernardino: 1-877-727-4747

988 also offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing mental health-related distress no matter where you live in the United States.

For non-emergency support, IEHP Members can also call IEHP Member Services at 1-800-440-IEHP (4347), Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., and Saturday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. TTY users should call 1-800-718-4347 and ask to speak with the Behavioral Health department.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of more than 7,400 providers and nearly 2,800 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

