Duke Energy prepares for winter storm and urges customers to do the same

Mix of below-freezing temperatures and high winds are expected to cause power outages Thursday and Friday

Duke Energy lineworkers, damage assessors and vegetation crews are ready to respond

Customers are encouraged to prepare in advance for extended outages and check on loved ones

CINCINNATI, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is monitoring and preparing for a winter storm system that is expected to cause power outages across southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky this holiday weekend. A mix of dangerously low temperatures, high winds and snow is predicted to move across the region beginning late Thursday evening and continuing through Friday evening.

Snow on its own typically has little to no impact on the electric system. However, high winds may bring down trees, limbs and power lines, while below-freezing temperatures result in increased demand to the power grid. These types of winter storms can also create hazardous driving conditions, which could impede Duke Energy workers' ability to assess storm damage and restore power. Crews are prepared and will work as quickly as possible to restore power, however, expected high winds will also restrict some restoration efforts.

"As Duke Energy meteorologists are tracking this significant winter weather event, crews are preparing to restore power as safely and quickly as possible," said Anthony Brown, Midwest Storm Director, Duke Energy. "Our top priority is to keep our customers informed and urge them to prepare in advance."

Customers are encouraged to maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs, or evacuation is required.

Crews will work diligently to restore power in impacted communities as quickly as possible. As restoration begins, the first priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes.

Safety information

Duke Energy encourages customers to have a plan in place to respond to an extended power outage after severe weather. Below are some tips:

Before the storm

Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.

Keep a portable radio or TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

Pet owners should arrange to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets; friends' or family members' homes; or pet-friendly hotels.

After the storm

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

The quickest way for customers in Ohio and Kentucky to report power outages is by calling 1.800.543.5599.

You can receive status updates on a power outage affecting you by texting REG to 57801, or sign-up online at duke-energy.com/outagealerts.

Generator Safety

Always operate a generator in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines and instructions. Do not operate more appliances and equipment than the output rating of the generator.

To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, never use a generator indoors or in attached garages.

Only operate the generator outdoors in a well-ventilated, dry area away from air intakes into the home.

To avoid electrocution, plug individual appliances into the generator using heavy-duty, outdoor-rated cords with a wire gauge adequate for the appliance load.

If connecting into the house wiring is necessary on a temporary basis, homes should have a transfer switch installed by a licensed electrician.

Additional storm tips as well as current outage information is located on duke-energy.com/storm under the "Outage and Storm Information."

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides electric service to 880,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to 550,000 customers in a 2,650-square-mile service area, in Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

