Series features four new colors, tapping inspiration from 2023's nature-inspired color and design trends

WYOMISSING, Pa., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen-Gery , one of North America's oldest brick manufacturers and a Brickworks North American company, announced the debut of its inaugural Brick Color of the Year for 2023 with its Pitt Café Series, drawing inspiration from 2023's nature-inspired color and design trends that embody warmth, coziness and texture.

Glen-Gery debuts inaugural brick color of the year with Pitt Café Series, which features four new colors, tapping inspiration from 2023’s nature-inspired color and design trends. (PRNewswire)

"The New Year will be characterized with warm earth tones; impactful yet authentic textures and finishes; and blushing pops of color," said Denise Smith, marketing manager for Glen-Gery. "As a premier brand, Glen-Gery is constantly monitoring and evaluating current and forthcoming trends, which is why we're thrilled to debut our first-ever Brick Color of the Year that applies the trends we're seeing from fashion and home decor to a new building medium."

Available now for purchase, the Pitt Café Series features four colors that are new to Glen-Gery, ranging from creamy whites to earth tones and brown-gray hues. They include:

Earl Gray

Americano

Irish Creme

Cafe Breve

"Homeowners can bring the aroma of their favorite café into their own homes, invoking a feeling of hygge, warmth and coziness," said Smith. "The series offers a menu of soft, neutral-toned bricks brewed to resemble the world's favorite, comforting beverages."

Used for both interior and exterior applications, brick is a popular building product due to its unique ability to balance form and function. As a building medium, homeowners benefit from its versatility, timelessness and character as well as its durability, sustainability and low-maintenance qualities.

The forthcoming Pitt Café Series will join the more than 600 brick and stone products offered by Glen-Gery in order to give architects, builders and homeowners endless design possibilities while remaining style-forward. To view the complete collection, visit www.glengery.com/2023-coty .

MEDIA CONTACT

Stacey Bollinger

443-789-7153

sbollinger@planitagency.com

ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Glen-Gery Corporation, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is one of the largest brick and stone manufacturers in North America. Since 1890, Glen-Gery continues to provide high-quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Today, through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium product portfolio of more than 600 brick and stone products that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Glen-Gery has ten North American manufacturing facilities, 24 company-owned Supply Centers and three Design Studios, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and the global flagship location in New York City. www.glengery.com

ABOUT BRICKWORKS NORTH AMERICA

Brickworks North America (Brickworks N.A.) is the North American arm of Brickworks Limited of Australia, and one of the largest brick and stone manufacturers and suppliers of building materials in North America. Brickworks N.A. operates nine brick manufacturing facilities and one stone manufacturing facility under the Glen-Gery brand. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium product portfolio of more than 600 brick and stone products that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. There are 24 company-owned Supply Centers, known as Brickworks Supply Centers, spanning across the Northeast and upper Midwest and three high-end Brickworks Design Studios located in Philadelphia, Baltimore and the global flagship store located on 5th Avenue in New York City.

ABOUT BRICKWORKS LIMITED

Brickworks is one of Australia's largest and most diverse building material manufacturers, housing some of Australia's best-known building material brands.

With a broad product portfolio and manufacturing and sales facilities across Australia and North America, Brickworks Building Products is uniquely placed to service the demands of the building industry.

We make beautiful products that last forever. Our products include clay bricks and pavers, concrete masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, stone, cement, precast concrete panels, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, terracotta façades and specialized building systems.

Our commitment is to inspire, support, create and build better environments and places for our customers and communities. All integral to our clear vision to become the world's best building product company.

Glen-Gery logo (PRNewsFoto/Glen-Gery) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glen-Gery