The Human Bean Announces Year-End Giveback Numbers & Highlights

The Human Bean is counting their lucky beans while tallying the results of this year's giveback days, new location openings, and specialty drink debuts. With more drive-thrus throughout the United States than ever, the drive thru coffee franchise known for topping each drink with a chocolate covered coffee bean is announcing numbers that show a year of giveback growth.

With 21 new drive-thru locations added this year and 300 open or in development in over 20 states, The Human Bean aims to make an even bigger impact on giveback days in 2023.

"This has been a big year for all of us, in terms of welcoming new franchise owners to our family and really promoting our giveback events," says Chief Marketing Officer, Janie Page. "The numbers are really moving, because they show local communities coming out and giving their support to do something great."

Earth Day

Purchases on Earth Day went toward planting 67,075 trees through Trees for the Future .

Mochas for Men

In June during Men's Health Month, The Human Bean drive-thrus collectively raised over $20,000 to support early testing and treatment of cancer for men.

Annual Food Drive

On average, $1 is able to purchase 3 meals for food banks across the country. Visits on the 13th Annual Food Drive giveback day in August helped fund 181,068 meals for those in need across the country.

Coffee for a Cure

The 17th annual Coffee for a Cure event raised a record-breaking $437,531.10 in October. The grand total for this ongoing giveback day is now $3,095,343.99.

Seasonal drinks also made a splash on The Human Bean menu boards across the U.S, with the top drinks of 2022 being the Salted Caramel Granita, Signature Snowy Mocha, and Vanilla Cold Brew with Cherry Blossom Foam, a drink created and served in honor of Coffee for a Cure in October.

With 21 new drive-thru locations added this year and 300 open or in development in over 20 states, The Human Bean aims to make an even bigger impact on giveback days in 2023.

"We're celebrating another record breaking year at The Human Bean, and look forward to continuing our long tradition of giving back," says The Human Bean Chief Operating Officer Scott Anderson. "We have the best franchisees and most supportive customers in the business."

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

