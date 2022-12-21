HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED TO ANNOUNCE 2022 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL JANUARY 20, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) expects to report its 2022 fourth quarter earnings on Friday, January 20, 2023, prior to the market opening. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

Huntington's management will host an earnings conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029 conference ID #13734972.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through Saturday, January 28, 2023, at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13734972.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $179 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

