Kroger Shares what America is Eating for the Holidays

Cheese, cheesecake and deli trays among customer favorites

CINCINNATI, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today shared how Americans are preparing for the holidays with their favorite ingredients, snacks and treats. From Kroger deli trays prepared fresh in store by associates to cheesecakes and pumpkin pie, shoppers are gearing up for a memorable holiday season at Kroger.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

"This time of year, our customers look for that special ingredient to recreate a nostalgic dish, prepare a traditional meal to enjoy with loved ones or perfect a delicious spread to entertain their dearest friends," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president, chief merchant and marketing officer. "No matter what it is they're shopping for, Kroger makes it easy and affordable by providing high-quality, fresh products that are accessible to shoppers in-store and online."

The grocer shares customers are seeking personal touches that will make their time with family and friends extra special as they continue to cook and entertain at home. Chief among entertainment staples are specialty and gourmet cheeses. Kroger will supply holiday hosts with more than 1.6 million pounds of cheese this season, including gruyere, the most sought-after cheese for two consecutive years.* As customers look for easy entertaining solutions, Murray's Cheese shops are a go-to destination within stores. Shoppers are also overwhelmingly selecting custom and premade deli trays to complete their holiday spread, with more than 900,000 expected to be purchased this month.*

Customers shopping for the main course of their holiday meals are again selecting ham and rib roast as family favorites accompanied by a variety of seasonal sides featuring fresh veggies such as russet potatoes, sweet potatoes, asparagus and Brussels sprouts. There will also be an abundance of fresh bread, with shoppers purchasing 2 million pounds of King's Hawaiian rolls in December.*

Shoppers who have a holiday sweet tooth are in good company. Searches for butter, heavy cream, sugar and cookies are among the top searches on Kroger.com and the Kroger App as shoppers prepare to flex their baking skills for family and friends. Cheesecake, the all-American favorite, is once again a go-to, with customers projected to take home 800,000 pounds of Private Selection Cheesecake. Additionally, red velvet and mint flavors have emerged as new holiday dessert must-haves, rounding out delicious meals with delectable flavors and festive colors for the perfect yuletide tablescape.

The grocer also shared shoppers' online search queries confirm insights reported by 84.51º, Kroger's retail and data science, insights and media arm, that customers are seeking a cozy holiday at home, planning to watch more holiday movies, gather with family and friends, and decorate their homes; they plan on spending less time on entertainment, going out to restaurants and travel this season. Among customers' top searchers are Christmas candy, Christmas tree, prime rib, Gournay Cheese flavors, and Boar's Head Honey Chèvre Goat Cheese.

Shoppers can get their festive favorites now by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the annual grocery delivery membership that earns customers 2X Fuel Points and can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

Kroger boasts all the sought-after ingredients to make customers' holidays memorable, delicious and affordable such as:

Kroger Shrimp Rings

Private Selection Holiday Assorted Snack & Nut Trays

Private Selection Peppermint Cheesecake Bites

Private Selection Carmel and Chocolate Covered Apples

Murray's Cheese and Meat Trays

Home Chef Holiday Meal Bundles

*Sales are projections for 2022 based on sales from the previous year during the same period.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.