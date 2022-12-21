Next Earth metaverse invites journalists banned from Twitter and launches "Free Media in the Metaverse" initiative

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Earth, the largest web3 metaverse in the world with the most landowners, launches a "Free media in the Metaverse" initiative aiming to establish the standards of the freedom of the press in the metaverse, in reaction to the recent international outcry caused by the ban of several journalists from Twitter. "We are not only inviting the journalists banned from Twitter but every media worker and media outlet standing for free press to enter the metaverse and to set up together the standards of the freedom of the press in a web3, decentralized environment. Our vision has always been to create a fair, digital life for the people in the metaverse, and this absolutely stands for free media too," says Gabor Retfalvi, CEO of Next Earth. As a first step, Next Earth will roll out a survey aiming media companies and journalists measuring their web2 experiences related to media freedom and their notion and expectations about how the media should operate in a web3 and decentralized environment. Next Earth invites every metaverse project too to join the initiative and thus set together with representatives of media the standards and ethics of free press in the metaverse.

Next Earth, as an Earth-based metaverse, gives tools for media companies and news agencies to build their own "News layer" and provide geolocation-based news services on the web3 platform. "The launch of our developer portal in November opened our platform to the global developer community, enabling them to start building their own map-based applications using smart contracts and by minting their own dynamic NFTs through Next Earth OS (NEOS). This is an opportunity for media companies to build and provide map based, geolocated news services in a web3 environment," said David Taylor, Chief Product Officer of Next Earth. "Using our technology, news outlets could sell in the near future their subscriptions as dynamic NFTs, as those have changeable properties, enabling the storage of data like news feeds," highlighted a possible use case for media companies David Taylor. Right now, the "Land description" function of Next Earth makes it possible for users to insert text messages and weblinks to their NFT land profiles tied to real world locations, which already enables a basic "news feed-like" activity.

