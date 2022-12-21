Outer Reach Broadband partners with Maine Connectivity Authority to build new broadband networks in Lee and Lakeville, Maine

Maine-based internet service provider will utilize Tarana's next-generation fixed wireless technology to bring fast, affordable monthly packages to two new communities

HALLOWELL, Maine, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Maine Connectivity Authority (MCA) and as part of the Jumpstart Connectivity Initiative Outer Reach Broadband (ORB), a Maine-based internet service provider, announced today that it was awarded a $500,000 grant to build high-speed broadband networks in Lee and Lakeville, Maine. Utilizing next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology from Tarana Wireless, an industry-altering broadband solution provider, Outer Reach will be able to provide over 570 Lee and Lakeville homes with high-speed, reliable internet service. Monthly internet packages will start at just $44.99. Project planning and contracting have already begun in earnest and network operations are expected to commence in Summer 2023.

"Joining the Lee and Lakeville communities and partnering with the Maine Connectivity Authority is a huge thrill for us," said Tom Kirby, President of Outer Reach Broadband. "These are special towns that will benefit from accessible high-speed internet subscriptions in exciting new ways. Our home-grown approach to connecting communities was made for Maine towns just like Lee and Lakeville, so we're really looking forward to these new opportunities."

The Lee and Lakeville networks will rely on the deployment of Tarana Wireless's G1 radios which represent an investment in cutting-edge, industry-leading fixed wireless technology. This network also represents Outer Reach's second deployment of the G1 series radios after their use by Outer Reach in Millinocket, Maine.

Beyond the fixed wireless network, Outer Reach's team will also begin the planning, design and equipment testing phases to prepare Lee and Lakeville for an anticipated Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) deployment to fill in areas that are not able to be covered by the new fixed wireless networks. The combination of a fixed wireless network and a FTTP network will also serve as a pilot for how this process could proceed in other communities.

