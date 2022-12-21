Voluware Named to AVIA Connect's Top Prior Authorization Companies

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voluware, Inc. announced today it was recognized as a Top Company in Prior Authorization upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Connect, the leading digital health marketplace.

Voluware (PRNewswire)

Voluware was founded with a mission to ensure patients receive the care they need without unnecessary delays created by today's manual administrative workflows. Voluware provides health systems, hospitals, clinics, and payers a cloud-based platform, VALER®, to streamline, manage, and automate prior authorizations. Voluware's workflow-centric, customized approach to each client's unique needs accelerates time to results and reduces barriers to access.

"We're honored to be recognized by AVIA Connect as a top Prior Authorization vendor," said Steve Kim, MD co-founder and CEO of Voluware. "The pandemic and staff burnout has increased the need for innovative technology like VALER that delivers real results. We take pride in working closely with clients to help take back control of prior authorizations for better patient care."

The Top Prior Authorization Companies Report represents analysis of health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends. Given the complexity of prior authorization, the report helps define the prior authorization landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"The Top Companies report provides health systems with insights and clarity into the complex prior authorization space and how that fits into larger revenue cycle challenges." said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "We are thrilled to help health systems understand and identify solutions that can enable providers to obtain approval from payers before delivering care, in order to prevent lost revenue and reduce expenses."

Access the full report findings from AVIA Connect's Top Prior Authorization Companies list here .

Voluware provides health systems, hospitals, and clinics powerful custom workflow automation solutions for today's manual prior authorizations and referrals. Voluware's proven VALER® platform delivers staff efficiency and avoids costly denials by providing one place to streamline, automate, and continuously optimize administrative workflows. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter.

Contact

Steve Kim, CEO & Co-Founder

626-344-2005

steve.kim.md@voluware.com

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Connect, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

AVIA Press Contact

Sean Chase

schase@ariamarketing.com

(603) 307-9428

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voluware, Inc