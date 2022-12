Golden Grail Expands Team with Blue Chip Brand Expert

New addition brings insight and legacy to Golden Grail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY), a diversified beverage and investment group, today announced that Teyo Branwell, a seasoned beverage industry expert has joined the Golden Grail team.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp) (PRNewswire)

Branwell will be primarily responsible for accelerating our revenue growth and will also oversee the transformation of Golden Grail's sales model to align with the company's ethics of moving towards sustainability and functionality in the beverage sector.

Prior to joining Golden Grail, he served as Vice President of Sales with Sway Energy Corporation, were he managed all regional and national retail accounts in the United States with retailers such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, and 7-Eleven. Branwell brings almost 20 years of beverage sales experience with blue chip brands, including BodyArmor, Bang Energy and over seven years with Coca-Cola.

We are very excited to have Teyo join the Golden Grail team, he brings sales expertise that can only be gained from working on legacy brands" said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail. "With Teyo's experience, industry insights and connections he will become a driving force in opening distribution doors and propelling the Golden Grail portfolio forward in growth and visibility."

"Excited to be a part of the continued growth of Golden Grail and the Sway Energy brand" said Branwell. "A dynamite foundation of both distribution and retail partners was set this year and I look forward to the continued growth of the Golden Grail portfolio through this network in 2023".

Golden Grail's growing portfolio includes eight brands - Cause Water, KOZ Water, Sketch Can by Tickle Water, Tickle Water, Spider Energy Drink, Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD, Trevi Fruit Essence Water and the recently-acquired Sway Energy.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water for kids, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage brands. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail Portfolio

KOZ Water is a premium purified and pH-balanced water packaged in completely plastic-free 12oz and 16oz cans. KOZ Water has had much success on Amazon and on the West Coast.

For more information visit: https://kozwater.com/

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encourage consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap support its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

For more information visit:

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information visit

'Sketch Can' - The first and only 'sketch can' features a personalization space and a social media hashtag to invite Tickle fans to interact with the brand by drawing on the can and then sharing their custom can on Tik Tok. 'Sketch Can' provides kids with a brand they can call their own. It is a healthy premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives. 'Sketch Can' comes in a fully recyclable package, in two delicious flavors Watermelon and Sour Green Apple. Kids won't be able to resist the urge to sip and sketch.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten-free, vegan, kosher and diet-friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy-boosting B vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit

Sway Energy is an innovative and proprietary blend made with all-natural ingredients, zero sugar, and no artificial flavors. The "better-for-you" beverage combines 160mg of green tea caffeine, with the recommended 100% daily value of vitamins A, B6, B12, C and D, giving it the unique ability to aid muscle formation, boost energy, and promote the body's natural immune response. Sway comes in six flavors, including lime, mango, orange, strawberry, passion fruit and watermelon.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp