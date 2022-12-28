LG ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF REVOLUTIONARY LG 'THINQ™ UP' APPLIANCES

Delivering an Uplifting Customer Experience, LG's New Home Appliances Can be Upgraded with New Features Tailored to Different Needs and Lifestyles

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global launch of its LG ThinQ™ UP upgradeable home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges and dishwashers. Able to adapt to the unique needs and changing lifestyles of each customer, LG's upgradable appliances enable users to enjoy new features and functions. Launched in South Korea in January 2022, LG ThinQ™ UP will begin rolling out internationally starting from March 2023 in the U.S., with availability in other key markets to follow.

LG will continuously develop easy-to-install software updates and hardware add-ons, delivering specialized options and new conveniences based on the usage patterns and suggestions of ThinQ™ UP appliance owners. (PRNewswire)

Built around the customer-centric concept of Evolving with You, LG ThinQ™ UP appliances can incorporate new features throughout their life – providing more value to users, over time. LG will continuously develop easy-to-install software updates and hardware add-ons, delivering specialized options and new conveniences based on the usage patterns and suggestions of ThinQ™ UP appliance owners.

Laundry Saver Mode, one of the custom features available to download in 2023, can be applied to dryer models with ThinQ™ UP. Extremely useful for those times when you can't unload the dryer right away, Laundry Saver keeps the drum tumbling after the cycle has finished (and until the dryer door is opened) to help prevent wrinkles and odors. Another feature on offer is Improved Nighttime Brightness Control for refrigerators with ThinQ™ UP, which makes the fridges' interior lighting softer at night, so the light is not harsh when opening the door. All new software features are optional, and can be easily downloaded from the LG ThinQ™ app.1

"A new paradigm in the home appliance industry, LG ThinQ™ UP is an innovative solution that delivers unprecedented customer value and differentiated user experiences," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to offer sophisticated lifestyle solutions that provide personalized performance, convenient features and customizable upgradability."

Visitors can experience all of LG's latest innovations, including the new ThinQ UP appliances, at the company's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8.

1 ThinQ UP features are available on the limited product models launched after the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

