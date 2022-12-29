ImagineAR Provides Shareholders With 2022 Year End Update And 2023 Outlook As "World Leading Augmented Reality Fan Engagement Platform"

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports team, businesses, and organizations to dynamically create mobile phone AR campaigns without a technical background, is pleased to provide investors with its 2022 calendar year corporate update.

ImagineAR Inc. Logo (CNW Group/ImagineAR Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Company has filed its audited 2022 financials and MD&A for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, on SEDAR.

2022 HIGHLIGHTS - BIGGEST CLIENT WINS IN COMPANY HISTORY

Despite blackswan events such as the Ukraine war and 40 year high inflation challenging even the world's biggest companies - on both their operational and capital markets fronts - ImagineAR was able to deliver its best ever year in terms of client and partnership wins.

As an Augmented Reality leader that believes seeing is believing, we are happy to present the following 2022 Company highlight reel, followed by a written summary:

ImagineAR 2022 Augmented Reality Highlight Video

NFL Baltimore Ravens

The NFL Baltimore Ravens integrated the ImagineAR SDK into their mobile app to deliver immersive fan experiences this season. Ravens in Reality has included a virtual championship ring, Super Bowl Trophy, and many Player Holograms including QB superstar Lamar Jackson.

To download and experience Ravens in Reality in the Baltimore Ravens App, please click on these respective links IOS / Android

Yinzcam, the global leader in professional sports mobile apps with over 150 clients, integrated the ImagineAR SDK into the Ravens mobile app. Though we have no definite agreements to report at this time, we believe that our success with the Ravens will provide ImagineAR meaningful opportunities with other professional sports teams served by Yinzcam in 2023.

College Football Playoff National Championship Via LEARFIELD / SIDEARM Sports

On January 9, 2023 The College Football Playoff National Championship will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The CFP National Championship is a post-season college football bowl game, used to determine a national NCAA Division 1 champion.

Through our recent partnership with SIDEARM Sports, College football fans around the world can share in the celebration of the 2023 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship by taking photos and videos with the virtual CFP National Championship Trophy - and then instantly sharing them exclusively during the upcoming national championship weekends.

SIDEARM is the nation's leading digital provider for college athletics and trusted by some of the biggest brands in the industry, including the majority of NCAA programs and Power Five athletic departments.

As a leader in digital fan engagement, SIDEARM provides the industry-leading software and technology that powers websites, mobile applications, CTV, live stats, video streaming and more for over 1,500 partners.

Jeff Rubin, President and Founder of SIDEARM Sports stated "This partnership with ImagineAR is a great step forward in enhancing the fan experience while offering a terrific sponsorship activation opportunity for corporate partners."

This immersive experience was developed on behalf of College Football Playoff by Learfield/SideARM sports with ImagineAR. To download and experience the Virtual Championship Trophy Celebration in the College Football Playoffs App, click on the following links: IOS / Android

Jet Media Network - Officially Launches Brazilian Soccer Legend Ronaldinho Mobile App With Integrated Immersive Holograms

With over 70,000,000 followers on Instagram, 55,000,000 followers on Facebook and 21,000,000 followers on Twitter, Brazilian soccer icon Ronaldinho is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, including two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and a Ballon d'Or.

The R10 Lens, developed by Jet Media Network and powered by the technology of ImagineAR, allows Ronaldinho's fans to access Augmented Reality filters via the Brazilian star's official app and create shareable videos with their hero.

Jet Media CEO Robin Shelley stated "ImagineAR is recognized as the world-leading AR fan engagement platform. We look forward to integrating their technology and leveraging immersive holograms, initially this spring in our first mobile app."

Jet Media Network has announced they have contracted more than 25 icons for 2023 across sport, music, entertainment, and gaming, and will be launching apps built around their passions, interests and causes.

To download and experience the R10 lens in the Ronaldinho App, click on the following links IOS / Android

Hip Hop Hall of Fame - 3 Year Partnership

Our three-year partnership licensing agreement with Hip Hop Hall of Fame Inc. will provide a Custom Mobile App delivering Immersive AR Experiences. The mobile app will provide a safe community space and friendly eco-system for Hip Hop fans, artists, celebrities, and influencers to express their creativity and experience real life and virtual world live events and content. The app is expected to launch in early 2023.

McCormick Spices - Fortune 500 Meets Augmented Reality

McCormick & Company is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry

In celebration of the McCormick® Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown release, Tabitha's fans were able to cook 'side by side' with Tabitha in the comfort of their own kitchen through "Bring Tabitha Home," an augmented reality (AR) experience this past summer.

This immersive experience was developed by ArcTouch using the ImagineAR SDK.

Hype Sports Innovation GVA 3.0

The HYPE GVA 3.0 is a major fast-track for any sports tech startup who would like to explore opportunities to run pilots with the biggest brands in the Sports Tech industry.

Selected companies will participate in a virtual program which will focus on accelerating all aspects of their technology.

ImagineAR is actively participating in this new accelerator and is awaiting to confirm potential Proof of Concept projects from the participating partners in early 2023.

SD Ponferradina – LaLiga Soccer Team

SD Ponferradina is using the ImagineAR mobile app to engage fans and sponsors. The team is launching an AR Scavenger Hunt for RED DEPORTIVA (Club for Sponsoring Companies) in early 2023.

2023 OUTLOOK

Our outlook for 2023 begins with this recent and powerful quote from Apple CEO Tim Cook who said:

"In the future people will wonder how we lived without Augmented Reality. We are investing a ton in that space"

Moreover, according to a study published in June 2022 by Statista, there will be around 1.4 billion mobile augmented reality users worldwide by 2023, up 1 billion from with 0.44 million in 2019. By 2024, there will be an estimated 1.73 billion mobile AR users worldwide.

As such, given the Company's success in 2022 we are optimistic about our prospects in 2023 given the level of newly signed and exciting partnerships.

Nonetheless 2022 was challenging for the company given global macroeconomic factors impacting our primary target verticals including sports, entertainment, and retail. To manage the business through this period, ImagineAR has and will continue to rapidly decrease expenses while optimizing for SDK volume licensing flexibility as our top priority.

Company President and CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen stated "The Company invested throughout this past year to significantly enhance and improve functions in our SDK global platform with multiple new releases delivered regularly to our global clientele.

While the existing environment has drawn our focus to the near-term, we have always had to traverse difficult periods and cycles on our way to fulfilling our mission as the global leader in sports fan engagement using our patented mobile AR platform. With the success of the NFL Baltimore Ravens and College Football Playoffs, ImagineAR is positioned to sign new clients in both professional and college sports this coming year.

Silverrstieen added "Running a tight ship is par for the course for both ImagineAR and all emerging tech companies that have to balance growth and their balance sheet on their way to full commercialization. As such, ImagineAR is pursuing multiple financing options which will increase our financial strength and resources necessary to capitalize on current and future opportunities as Augmented Reality enters its mass acceptance phase. While progress is rarely linear, ImagineAR is committed to further increasing shareholder value as it continues to aggressively pursue its business plan and growth strategy."

This News Release is available on the company's official Verified Discussion Forum On AGORACOM , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed an "AR-as-a-Service" platform that enables sports teams and organizations of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

