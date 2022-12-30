Hansa Biopharma: Increase of the number of shares and votes

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB "Hansa" or the "Company", (NASDAQ Stockholm: HNSA), a pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announces that the Company's registered share capital and number of outstanding shares and votes have increased during the month of December 2022 as a result of the directed share issue announced on December 13, 2022.

Through the directed share issue, 7,848,111 new ordinary shares were issued and the share capital increased by SEK 7,848,111. As of today, the total number of registered shares of the Company amounts to 55,034,241, whereof 52,443,962 are ordinary shares and 2,590,279 are class C shares. As of today, the number of votes in the Company amounts to 52,702,989.9, and the registered share capital amounts to SEK 55,034,241.

This disclosure contains information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-12-2022 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

