TIRE ART MASCOTS FOR BOWL-BOUND TEAMS CELEBRATED AT THE 87TH GOODYEAR COTTON BOWL CLASSIC

Intricate tire-fabricated sculptures of USC and Tulane mascots displayed at major events leading up to Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 2

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced two life-sized tire mascot sculptures handcrafted by artist and former minor league baseball player, Blake McFarland, to commemorate each team advancing to the 87th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Made from Goodyear tires, these sculptures celebrate the long journey and outstanding performance of each team to get to this year's Classic.

Ahead of the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear continues its tradition of creating life-size tire sculptures of the participating teams’ mascots. Made from over 300 Goodyear tires collectively, this year’s tire sculptures feature University of Southern California’s Tommy the Trojan and Tulane University’s Green Wave. The sculptures celebrate the drive and outstanding performance of each team to get to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Goodyear) (PRNewswire)

Standing between 6 and 7 feet tall and weighing more than 500 pounds collectively, the tire art features University of Southern California's mascot, Tommy the Trojan, and the Tulane University mascot, the Green Wave. The tire-based artwork was constructed from more than 300 Goodyear-branded tires, uses approximately 10,000 hidden staples and took a total of 438 hours to complete in just 16 days.

"Goodyear Cotton Bowl Tire Art is a creative and connective tradition because it embodies the team spirit and road-tested perseverance each team exemplified throughout the season," said Meg Lee, vice president of Marketing, Goodyear. "For loyal fans traveling across the country to support their teams, tire art is a celebration of their drive and their journeys well-traveled. We welcome both teams, along with their fans, to this year's game."

A celebrated Cotton Bowl tradition since 2016, the artwork will serve as the centerpiece for many of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic festivities leading up to the game on Jan. 2 at AT&T Stadium and will be donated to the schools following the game.

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic hosts marquee matchups as a member of the "New Year's Six," the top bowl games included in the College Football Playoff semifinal rotation. In 2021, Goodyear announced an agreement to renew its title sponsorship of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and will host a College Football Playoff semifinal game in 2024. The agreement extended a more than six-decade association with college football dating back to when the Goodyear Blimp first provided aerial coverage at the 1955 Rose Bowl game.

Fans can watch No. 10 USC and No. 16 Tulane face off in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on ESPN on Jan. 2, at 12 p.m. CST.

Goodyear introduces tire sculpture of The University of Southern California’s mascot, Tommy the Trojan, on Thursday, Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Standing at 7 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds, the tire mascot sculpture was made from 120 Goodyear tires and celebrates the University of Southern California players and coaches for advancing to the 87th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Goodyear) (PRNewswire)

Goodyear celebrates Tulane University’s journey to the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic with a life-size tire sculpture of the school’s mascot, the Green Wave. An embodiment of Tulane University’s drive and outstanding performance this season to advance to the Cotton Bowl, the statue was hand-crafted with 215 Goodyear tires, stands at 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 315 pounds. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Goodyear) (PRNewswire)

A tradition since 2016, title sponsor Goodyear commissioned artist, Blake McFarland, to create tire mascot sculptures of the University of Southern California and Tulane mascots. Both pieces of art will serve as a centerpiece for many of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic festivities leading up to the game on Jan. 2 at AT&T Stadium and will be donated to the schools following the game. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Goodyear) (PRNewswire)

