AXA XL Insurance promotes Cheri Hanes to lead Construction Innovation and Sustainability initiatives in North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance has promoted Cheri Hanes, formerly Subcontractor Default Insurance (SDI) Construction Risk Engineering Manager, to Vice President, Head of Innovation and Sustainability for its North America Construction Insurance business. Ms. Hanes assumes the role previously held by Rose Hall, who was promoted in October 2022 to lead AXA XL's newly created Office of Innovation for the Americas and reports to Gary Kaplan, President, North America Construction.

Commenting on the promotion, Mr. Kaplan, said, "Since joining the team in 2012, Cheri has contributed tremendously to the development and build out of our core risk engineering services, putting her 25+ years of preconstruction, operations, and project management experience to work to help our clients prevent costly losses. She certainly sees the added value that innovative tools, technology and greater attention to sustainability can bring to construction risk management programs. In her new role, she'll continue to drive ours and our clients' tech adoption, innovation, and sustainability practices to find new ways to help our clients prevent losses and keep tighter control on the rising cost of risks."

Jim Richert, Head of Construction Subcontractor Default Insurance, commented, "Cheri's positive impact and reputation for applying her industry perspective to the benefit of our contractor partners cannot be overstated. As she takes on this larger role for our construction team, her influence on AXA XL's core services to contractors is going to be further enhanced. This is going to be exciting for all of our current and future partners!"

In her most recent role, Ms. Hanes managed a team of SDI risk engineers providing consultation, training, and best practices to help contractors minimize subcontractor default risk. Before joining AXA XL as a construction risk engineer, she worked with Yates Construction's North Texas Division in Operations and Sustainability Management. Ms. Hanes is a Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS), LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP), and a Clemson University certified Construction Document Specialist (CDS).

"Over the last few years, through our Construction Ecosystem, Preferred Partners and other initiatives, we put a sharp focus on helping our clients adopt new risk-reducing technology to boost their construction risk management efforts. These efforts have now extended to other AXA XL business lines in the Americas," added Mr. Kaplan. "Cheri will focus on promoting innovation specifically through a construction lens, working with our Americas Office of Innovation."

