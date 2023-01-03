FocusPoint International, Skylo Technologies Partner on Satellite Connectivity for Emergency Response Services

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FocusPoint International (FocusPoint), an industry-leading crisis management company that specializes in Emergency Response as a Service (ERaaS), and Skylo Technologies (Skylo), a Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) operator whose mission is for its customers "never lose coverage," today announced a new partnership to combine Skylo's satellite connectivity with FocusPoint's flagship solution "Overwatch & Rescue" (O&R).

Under the terms of this direct commercial agreement, FocusPoint will be a preferred supplier for Skylo and its customers, with an emphasis on offering O&R to all device manufacturers that engage Skylo to enable satellite connectivity and need emergency responses. O&R is a service guarantee that reduces and, in many cases, eliminates the financial exposure associated with an emergency response. O&R comes standard with benefits like 24/7 multilingual crisis consultation, search and rescue, no-cost security and medical evacuations, emergency response for hazardous summer and winter sports incidents, natural disasters, pandemic threats, and more. O&R is an ideal solution for anyone that lives, works, or plays on the fringe of cellular connectivity – and users will now be able to connect to Skylo's satellite technology when out of reach of cell service.

"We are excited to bring truly ubiquitous connectivity to enterprises and consumers with the Skylo NTN network. We continue to hear that one of the primary use cases from consumers and manufacturers is to protect lives," said Parthsarathi Trivedi, Skylo's Co-Founder and CEO. "Our partnership with FocusPoint allows for OEMs to build in the capability for Emergency Response Services and be assured that they will be safe anywhere they are."

"Skylo's disruptive technology is timely, given the incredible strides being made to enable consumer-focused emergency communications over satellite networks," said Greg Pearson, CEO of FocusPoint International. The decision to partner with Skylo as its preferred supplier of critical event management services, with an emphasis on our Overwatch & Rescue solution, was a no-brainer," added Pearson. "Parth and the entire team at Skylo have done an amazing job and will no doubt continue to be embraced by device manufacturers looking to stay connected."

FocusPoint and Skylo will be together at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV, this week to support a mutual smartphone customer that is unveiling breakthrough technology that allows end users to seek emergency assistance via satellite-enabled communications.

About FocusPoint International

FocusPoint International (FocusPoint) is an industry-leading critical event management company that combines 24/7 multi-lingual assistance centers with proprietary technology and innovative indemnity solutions to provide a robust Emergency Response as a Service (ERaaS) solution to channel partners and end users alike. The company specializes in the full provision of satellite and cellular device monitoring and emergency escalation services, search and rescue, medical and security evacuation services, and crisis response services in support of people, assets, and organizations on the move. FocusPoint's ethos and mission are one and the same, to encourage people on the move to live life to the fullest and to be there for them when unforeseen events trigger the need for emergency response. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a satellite network service provider based in Palo Alto, CA, offering a hybrid capability that allows off-the-shelf, NTN-capable cellular chipsets and devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, terrestrial mobile network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers with an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact press@skylo.tech.

