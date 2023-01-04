AFT showcases alternative protein ice cream at CES 2023 made with 'plant-based emulsifying protein'.

- AFT attracted $1 million in seed investment due to the success of their plant-based emulsified protein production technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative protein development company, Armored Fresh Technologies (AFT), said it has developed its own technology that can produce alternative proteins that replicates "casein," a milk protein ingredient only found in animal milk. The company has applied their alternative protein to plant-based materials to create plant-based emulsifying proteins. As a result of this leading-edge technology, AFT succeeded in attracting $1 million in seed investment at the same time as their US subsidiary was established.

Armored Fresh Technologies showcases alternative protein ice cream at CES 2023 (PRNewswire)

AFT is developing materials and technologies to prepare for inevitable changes in our food culture, and to promote food sustainability, which is one of the most crucial factors in human life. Currently, the company is developing an innovative technological process that can reproduce casein protein alternative. We anticipate our technology to develop casein protein alternative even with just water and oxygen.

This technology has led to the company being invested in by a high-profile investor. The company attracted seed investment, which is meaningful because it is an achievement made right after the establishment of the local corporation in New York, USA. The investor is Forward Deployed VC, which is known to have been funding a number of successful IPO companies, such as Palantir and Lyft.

Thanks to its successful investment, AFT plans to complete the technologies currently being promoted more quickly. The company therefore has its focus on developing plant materials that can function like animal protein using 100% plant-based raw ingredients, with the ultimate goal of replacing animal proteins with plant-based materials. According to AFT, this technology that can be used to replace casein emphasizes the theory that it is possible to produce substitutes for all kinds of animal dairy products, such as cheese, ice cream, and yogurt, on Mars by using only oxygen and water.

In particular, the emulsified protein differs from existing plant-based proteins in terms of function and nutrition, as it is water-soluble, emulsified, and contains more than 50% of essential amino acids. It also has the advantage of not affecting the flavor profile when applied in any way, since the material itself has little taste and flavor. As well as the protein being different from other existing technology as it is a completely non-GMO technology. The key is to extract proteins from selected microorganisms and give those microorganisms emulsification functions so that they produce proteins that can replace casein. AFT has also applied for a patent in the US, in order to safekeep this plant-based protein technology.

In simpler terms, the main goal of the company is to produce non-animal materials that can function on the same level as animal proteins, and AFT explains that this new technology can eventually be applied to all products containing animal proteins.

Currently, AFT is in the process of developing raw materials to completely replace animal proteins by producing alternative proteins for casein, and plans to expand their scope by also introducing plant-based vitamins, minerals, and functional proteins.

AFT officially confirmed its first participation at CES 2023, held in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th. At CES, the AFT booth (Booth #53314 Tech West, Venetian Expo (formerly Sands, Level 2, Halls A-D) will sample alternative protein ice cream made using their plant-based emulsifying protein.

AFT's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) said, "We are close to changes that we have never faced before, such as what we will eat in the future. That is why we are happy to introduce a plant-based emulsified protein without animal or GMO material. In particular, this raw material is easy to apply to all dairy products such as ice cream, cheese, yogurt, and powdered formula, so we expect it to be an opportunity to collaborate with leading global companies seeking transformation."

