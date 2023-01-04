ALOE CARE HEALTH RECEIVES CES 2023 INNOVATION AWARD FOR ITS IN-HOME ELDERCARE SAFETY ADVANCES

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health ("Aloe Care"), makers of the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for eldercare, has received a 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Award in the Digital Health category. This honor recognizes the Aloe Care offering as one of the most outstanding consumer technology products in the industry. More than 2,100 entrants vied for the 2023 CES Innovation Awards, marking the highest volume of applicants in the awards' history.

Aloe Care offers a comprehensive solution for remote caregiving and fills critical voids for both older adults and caregivers with tools for care collaboration, health, and safety. The new CES Innovation award joins a spate of industry awards, patents, and critical acclaim for Aloe Care Health. This latest award is for Aloe Care's new whole-home system with fall detection, debuting for consumers early in 2023.

Said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and co-Founder of Aloe Care, "We believe everyone in the circle of care deserves the very best technology has to offer in support of their complex lives. Caregivers and care receivers alike should be able to count on solutions that deliver true peace of mind, while keeping elders safer and more connected to people who help them. We are proud to be a trusted solution for so many people while continuing to innovate on their behalf."

About Aloe Care Health Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's patented, award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.aloecare.com.

