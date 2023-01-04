BESTPASS AND DRIVEWYZE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO HELP FLEETS CONTROL TOLL COSTS AND IMPROVE DRIVER AND FLEET EXPERIENCE

Collaboration will provide highly accurate GPS-based toll trip reporting, leverage toll road notifications, streamline toll management and weigh station bypass onboarding services for commercial fleet customers.

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, Inc. ("Bestpass"), the leader in toll payment and management solutions for commercial fleets and Drivewyze, the leading platform in connected truck services and operator of the largest public-private weigh station bypass network in North America, have announced a new partnership to address fleet and driver pain points with tolling. The partners are aligning their offerings to streamline onboarding and support for fleets adopting weigh station bypass and toll management services. Both companies are also collaborating on the rollout of a Drivewyze toll trip report which provides highly accurate GPS-based toll event data.

Bestpass Logo (PRNewswire)

Bestpass works with over 50 tolling authorities across the U.S. providing a comprehensive payment platform with a focus on nationwide toll management for commercial fleets with solutions for 100% of major toll roads. Drivewyze offers PreClear weigh station bypass services at more than 840 sites in 45 states and provinces. In addition, it offers Drivewyze Safety+, a proactive in-cab safety alerts and driver-coaching service, which includes features allowing fleets to create in-cab toll road notifications.

The toll trip report will leverage the Drivewyze platform's advantage in edge-processing, a technology used to create areas with more detailed GPS cookie data, to collect highly accurate toll road entry and exit events that fleets can use as a source of data when investigating violations, over-charging, and fraud incidents. With Bestpass's industry-leading toll data collection, this toll trip report will give fleets unprecedented visibility and control to detect inaccurate tolling costs. Additionally, fleets can deliver fleet-controlled toll road notifications to drivers using any toll road in North America with Safety+. Bestpass reduces the number of violations fleets receive by 80% or more, improving a fleets and driver's experience, while cutting down the amount of time fleets spend investigating violations. The partners are also collaborating to provide fleets with a smooth onboarding process and first-rate driver experience, whether they are Drivewyze customers adopting Bestpass services, Bestpass customers adopting Drivewyze, or net new customers of both.

"Two industry leaders have come together to streamline the onboarding and activation of weigh station bypass and toll payment and management services," said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass. "Trucking companies across our industry have been asking for innovation and cooperation in tolling and bypass, so we are answering that demand with better alignment and coordination so fleets can easily adopt our products, minimize their onboarding times, and maximize their ROIs with our respective services."

"Fleets deserve more control and a better experience," said Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze. "We are excited to improve upon the transponder-only foundation of toll management with these features. Toll payment will still utilize transponders, but our collaboration adds value for trucking companies that want to better control their toll costs and improve driver toll road experiences. We look forward to working with Bestpass to better help our industry succeed with future toll product and service innovations."

Brent Ellis, Vice President of Business Systems and Process for Decker Truck Line, agrees that the industry will benefit from the new partnership: "We've experienced nothing but great support and service from both Drivewyze and Bestpass since switching to these providers. The decision couldn't have been easier and now that they're partnering, managing these services on our end can only be better. This is a great announcement for companies utilizing both services. Both companies have built strong reputations for a commitment to service for fleets of all sizes, and we look forward to continuing to build towards the future of connected trucks and fleets."

About Bestpass, Inc.:

Bestpass is a comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all sizes. Bestpass saves fleets time and money by consolidating payments and providing insight into cost per vehicle. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers and tolling authorities. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

About Drivewyze Inc.:

Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in the transportation technology industry, developing and providing innovative solutions for transportation infrastructure owners and operators, commercial vehicle fleets and truck drivers. Drivewyze Infrastructure Services provides state agencies with state-of-the-art CVE electronic screening, truck parking, and connected truck solutions. Drivewyze serves commercial truck fleets and truck drivers with innovative in-cab services, such as the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service and Drivewyze Safety+ in-cab safety notifications. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit https://drivewyze.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Bestpass:

Ashley Keating

Akeating@bestpass.com

(518) 666-3960 Ext. 849

Drivewyze:

Doug Siefkes

siefkes@siefkespetit.com

(425) 392-2611

Doug Johnson

DJohnson@drivewyze.com

(780) 461-3355 Ext. 254

Drivewyze Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bestpass, Inc.