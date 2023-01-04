BioLineRx Appoints Tami Rachmilewitz, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Experienced Drug Developer Brings Over 15 Years of Clinical Development Industry Knowledge across Multiple Therapeutic Areas and Modalities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today announced that it has appointed Tami Rachmilewitz, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Rachmilewitz will report to the CEO and lead the Company's clinical and medical functions. Her appointment is effective today, January 4, 2023.

"Tami has tremendous experience across a range of therapeutic areas and drug development modalities," said Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "Her complementary expertise will be invaluable as we prepare for the anticipated launch of APHEXDA® (motixafortide) in the U.S., expand motixafortide's clinical development into additional therapeutic areas, assess our next clinical development steps for AGI-134, and add new assets to our development pipeline. Her proven leadership, extensive global clinical trial experience, and broad clinical development background will strengthen our mission to bring important new medicines to patients."

"I am very excited to be joining a dedicated team focused on bringing best-in-class therapeutics to patients with cancers and to other diseases with significant unmet need," said Tami Rachmilewitz, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at BioLineRx. "I look forward to supporting our clinical and medical teams and working with my fellow leaders at BioLineRx to realize the broad potential of our programs."

Dr. Rachmilewitz brings over 15 years of clinical development industry experience to the Company, including overseeing clinical development programs in oncology, immunology, and neurodegeneration. Previously, she was Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at VBL Therapeutics, where she led all aspects of the company's immuno-oncology clinical trial programs and oversaw its clinical operations and medical affairs teams. Her prior experience also includes clinical development leadership positions at NeuroDerm Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Novartis. During her career, Dr. Rachmilewitz has led early to late phase clinical development programs, including large multinational pivotal trials.

Dr. Rachmilewitz received her Bachelor of Medical Sciences degree from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and her Doctor of Medicine degree from the Hadassah Medical School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where she also performed her internship and residency in psychiatry.

About BioLineRx



BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's lead development program, motixafortide, a novel selective inhibitor of the CXCR4 chemokine receptor, may support diverse therapeutic approaches in oncology and other diseases. APHEXDA® (motixafortide) was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients, has reported positive results from a pre-planned pharmacoeconomic study in the U.S., and has had its NDA submission accepted by the FDA with a PDUFA date of September 9, 2023. Motixafortide was also successfully evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer (PDAC) in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy and is currently being studied in combination with LIBTAYO® and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy. A randomized phase 2b study with 200 patients in combination with an anti-PD1 and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy will initiate in 2023. BioLineRx is also developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study. For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements, and events.

