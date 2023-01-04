Centene Charitable Foundation and Western Sky Community Care Donate $3 million for the Gateway Project in Albuquerque

Centene Charitable Foundation and Western Sky partner with One Albuquerque Fund to build new health services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Centene Charitable Foundation and Western Sky Community Care committed funds of $3 million to the One Albuquerque Fund for "The Gateway" project. The Gateway focuses on key service gaps for homeless populations including providing a new center for emergency overnight beds with wrap-around services such as case management, a 24/7 receiving area for first responders, medical sobering, and medical respite.

The Gateway project will provide emergency overnight beds and services such as case management, a 24/7 receiving area for first responders, medical sobering, and medical respite. (PRNewswire)

According to the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, more than 1,300 people in Albuquerque sleep in shelters or on the streets each night. Despite a growing need, there are currently limited options for comprehensive, trauma-informed services in Albuquerque. The Gateway will promote healing and recovery by providing safe, dignified, emergency shelter with wrap-around services to help guests transition to stable, permanent housing in addition to other community resources.

"Reducing homelessness is a community effort, and we all need to be part of the solution," said Mayor Tim Keller. "We are grateful to Western Sky and the Centene Charitable Foundation for stepping up to support the Gateway. With the services coming, including the city's first ever 24/7 first responder receiving area, Albuquerque will be better positioned to move the needle and get people the help they need."

The City of Albuquerque acquired the Gibson Medical Center, which already serves as a health hub with six existing tenants providing care services. As part of this health hub, the Gateway will add more health resources for the homeless community, as well as centrally located emergency overnight beds and supportive services toward permanent housing.

Gateway will be built in stages, with completion of the first phase anticipated in the spring of 2023. Phase one will include:

Emergency Housing Program and Engagement Center which will serve 200 single, adult women per year with 50 initial emergency overnight beds and 90-day transitions to housing.

24/7 Receiving Area for First Responders which will make up to 1,500 transports per year to needed services.

"Western Sky is pleased to join the Centene Charitable Foundation in supporting our state. Gateway will close some existing gaps in available health and community resources," said Western Sky President and CEO Jean Wilms. "Our mission is to bring quality healthcare to all New Mexicans, and by joining the efforts to create tangible solutions, we are achieving that goal at its foundation."

In addition to the financial contributions, Western Sky Community Care will continue to be committed to local support and community engagements including care coordination, health equity, behavioral health, and outreach in the community.

About Centene Charitable Foundation

The Centene Charitable Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's purpose-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: Healthcare Access, Social Services, and Education.

About Western Sky Community Care

Established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of New Mexico through local, regional, and community-based resources, Western Sky Community Care is a Managed Care Organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation. Western Sky Community Care exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Our approach is based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, visit www.westernskycommunitycare.com.

About One Albuquerque Fund

The goal of the One Albuquerque Fund is to connect the community, businesses, and nonprofit organizations to come together to support the people in the community. The One Albuquerque Fund is a completely nonpartisan organization, focused on allocating resources directly to organizations that help address Albuquerque's key initiatives. It aims to fund critical programs to address some of the core challenges in Albuquerque including housing vouchers, workforce support, youth opportunity, and officer recruitment.

