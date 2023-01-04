At CES 2023, AmberSemi to Showcase Revolutionary, Patented, Solid-State Technologies that Will Transform the Consumer Electronics Landscape

AmberSemi's breakthroughs are covered across 35 patent grants, including its core technologies and product applications aspects from smart, solid-state circuit breakers to dimmer switches & beyond

DUBLIN, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Semiconductor, Inc. (AmberSemi™), a leading technology developer of patented, innovative technologies for AC Direct digital management of electricity in silicon chip architecture, is pleased to announce that it will be showcasing its breakthrough technologies across multiple venues at CES 2023. AmberSemi will participate in the Pepcom Digital Experience media showcase at Caesars Palace on the evening of January 4th, and will host private meetings and technology demonstrations throughout the week in its suite at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Those interested in connecting with the AmberSemi team during CES for business meetings can contact AmberSemi at (sales@ambersi.com); and for press meetings, can email Ruben Marinbach of GreenRoom via email ( ruben.m@grnrm.com ).

AmberSemi's disruptive breakthroughs are leading the charge towards a second electrical revolution that will upgrade the outdated, "old tech" electrical endpoints in every electrical product and building on earth to smarter, safer, and smaller semiconductor architecture. AmberSemi's three core, patented technologies are each rooted in the discovery of a novel way the physics of electricity can be controlled, digitally, in silicon chips. These breakthroughs include the Amber Programmable AC Switch Controller™ (which enables arc-free switching thousands of times faster than today's standard technologies), the AC Direct DC Enabler™ (which offers DC extraction directly from AC mains without the use of rectifiers, filtering, and transformers), and AC Direct Sensing (for continuous awareness of the state of electricity). The integration of these three breakthroughs into silicon chipsets deliver more universal solutions for electrical products, eliminating the incumbent 1950's-era technologies which are standard today for AC/DC conversion and AC control.

AmberSemi's technologies are transformative for both electrical products companies, as well as semiconductor companies, enabling a next generation of solid-state architecture and powering the opportunity for major feature enhancements and value adds to end products. The advantages include enabling smaller form factor 'slimline' products for easier installation, as well as delivering dynamic, programmable power that enables more flexible configurations, and global compatibility. In addition, AmberSemi technologies enable the opportunity for more robust product feature-sets (for example, five to ten times current product feature scope across a range of categories) in standard, universal form factors like single gang boxes or circuit breaker panels. With the siliconization process already underway, AmberSemi expects product integrations to begin with key partners in 2023, and resulting end products likely in-market, powered by AmberSemi silicon chip architecture, as early as 2024.

"We're excited to participate in the CES 2023 experience through multiple avenues, as it presents a prime opportunity to continue introducing our technology to new audiences during a pivotal time for our company's trajectory, as we graduate from R&D and enter productization," said Thar Casey, CEO at Amber Semiconductor, Inc. "A solid-state upgrade to consumer electronics products through AmberSemi's patented breakthroughs in power architecture represents a global commercial opportunity, which may be bigger than the transition to solid-state TVs or smartphones and can immediately solve major life safety and costly industry problems. With the industry certification bodies like UL and IEC already establishing or creating standards around solid-state electrification, we anticipate taking major steps forward in 2023 with our current and new industry partnerships, which include some of the largest names in the semiconductor and electrical products sectors."

Over the last year, AmberSemi has grown its total patent library to 35 patents, with more in review by the USPTO, as well as global review boards; and new filings are being submitted every quarter. The company's breakthrough digital control of electricity in semiconductor architecture is so disruptive and transformative to the legacy old tech standard architectures today that IP protection is a central part of the company's strategy. Its patent portfolio covers its core technologies, and product applications aspects in lighting, circuit breakers, transient detection, networked energy management, smart multi-function receptacles (like outlets and light switches) and more.

AmberSemi's presence at CES kicks off what is certain to be a highly active 2023 for the company and comes on the heels of a transformative 2022 that was packed with positive momentum. Over the last year, AmberSemi received unanimous admission to NEMA (the National Electrical Manufacturers Association), a leading force in the electroindustry, and was selected to Fast Company's prestigious list of the Next Big Thing in Tech for 2022. Most recently, AmberSemi was also chosen as a finalist for the 2023 Edison Awards. Amber has been embraced by many leading global companies regarding the potential impact of AmberSemi's technologies. The company completed full technical evaluations of core technologies with more than a dozen other current and potentially new partners throughout North America and Europe, validating not just the core technologies viability but its disruptive commercialization potential. Once the shift to solid-state electrical control is achieved, the possibilities of further innovation with this architecture are endless.

About Amber Semiconductor, Inc.

Amber Semiconductor, Inc is a leading developer of patented, innovative solid-state technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for buildings and appliances worldwide. With 35 patents secured around the company's core breakthroughs, its technologies upgrade power management from 1950's era electro-mechanical to safer, more reliable silicon architecture with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is leveraging the expertise of Silicon Valley professionals to deliver a disruptive enhancement to the value and functionality of the world's electrical endpoints and infrastructure. For more information visit www.ambersi.com .

