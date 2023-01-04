Children's Home Society of North Carolina Introduces New Sexual Health Education Program Statewide For Teens in Out-of-Home Care

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Home Society (CHS) is now offering the new and innovative SYNC (Sexual Health for Youth in Care) program with the goal of providing FREE sexual health education for both out-of-home teens and the professionals who work with them.

With Health Education Trainers across the state, SYNC utilizes evidence-based approaches that have been proven to reduce the prevalence of teen pregnancy, unhealthy relationships, and STI/STDs, while increasing self awareness and empowering decision making – all needs that are more prevalent with youth in care.

Youth in out-of-home care have higher rates of pregnancy, STIs, and associated sexual risk behaviors than youth living with their families. They are more likely to experience sexual violence and exploitation. Teen girls in foster care are two-and-a-half times more likely to get pregnant, while more than half of both teen girls and boys who age out of care or extend their time in care will have children before they turn 20.

"Youth in care are not only navigating the developmental changes that all adolescents and young adults are experiencing, but they are dealing with the extra emotions associated with being removed from their biological families," said Ted Sikes, SYNC Program Director for CHS. "SYNC provides us with the effective, research-based prevention strategies to improve the sexual reproductive health of these youth."

Last year CHS served more than 20,000 North Carolina children and families providing over 4,800 families with parent education and support services and creating a safe family placement for nearly 1,100 children who are in foster care. Children's Home Society has celebrated more than 16,000 adoptions since its founding in 1902, remaining steadfast in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.

For more information about Children's Home Society and its family support programs, how to become a foster or adoptive parent, or financial support, career, and volunteer opportunities, please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

