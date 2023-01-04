INUITIVE AND VISIDON INTRODUCE A NEW, INDUSTRY-CHANGING LOW LIGHT ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR ROBOTIC APPLICATIONS AND MORE

INUITIVE AND VISIDON INTRODUCE A NEW, INDUSTRY-CHANGING LOW LIGHT ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR ROBOTIC APPLICATIONS AND MORE

The solution's fast, neural networks-based low light enhancement capability functions in real time, enabling precision in robotic applications in highly challenging light conditions

RA'ANANA, Israel, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inuitive, a leading vision-on-chip processor company, and Visidon, an AI-based image and video enhancement software provider, announced today the release of a high performing, accurate, and real-time low light enhancement solution the two companies co-developed. The joint solution, now available for deployment, addresses the main issues in traditional noise reduction algorithms for a wide variety of edge devices, such as robotics, consumer electronic devices with cameras, and surveillance systems.

Inuitive and Visidon introduce a new, industry-changing low light enhancement technology for robotic applications and more. The solution’s fast, neural networks-based low light enhancement capability functions in real time, enabling precision in robotic applications in highly challenging light conditions. (PRNewsfoto/Inuitive) (PRNewswire)

The game-changing solution combines Inuitive's all-in-one NU4100 vision-on-chip processor which incorporates AI-powered image processing and depth sensing, with Visidon's advanced low light enhancement technology, resulting in a significant leap in vision technology.

For robots to perform well in low light conditions, their vision processor must enhance and process low-light video quickly - a capability possible only on the Edge. Enhancement includes denoising mixed noise in the image due to low light, severe weather or environmental conditions. Visidon's enhancement solution uses neural networks to effectively extract signals from the noise. Inuitive's NU4100 vision-on-chip processor hosts the Visidon solution, allowing robots to utilize it for processing.

The new co-solution allows high-performance robotic applications and enhances consumer communication and surveillance quality in real time, even in the most challenging low light environments. It is a high efficiency, low power solution with impeccable accuracy applicable to critical use cases such as robot use at night and drone flights in the dark, which had only been available in the past via advanced and highly costly sensors.

Shlomo Gadot, CEO at Inuitive, commented: "We are very pleased to have partnered with Visidon, who are a great addition to our ecosystem of software partners. Through our co-developed solution with them, we now offer stellar image quality even in the most challenging light conditions, not only unlocking a huge market potential but also democratizing access to such technology."

Markus Turtinen, Co-founder and CEO at Visidon, commented: "We are extremely pleased to be working together with Inuitive. Our partnership further expands our reach in the robotic applications market and beyond. We look forward to deepening this partnership."

Both companies will attend CES 2023 on January 5–8 in Las Vegas. Interested parties can meet with Company representatives at Westgate Hotel, Inuitive Suite 630. To schedule a meeting, please click here.

About Inuitive

Inuitive's disruptive Vision-on-Chip processors introduce all-in-one chips with a wide range of integrated capabilities, outstanding performance, and optimal size and cost efficiency. These game-changing processors support simultaneous depth sensing, positioning and location algorithms (SLAM), and AI-based object detection and recognition while dramatically shortening both system latency and response time, saving power, and improving overall performance (high frame rate and camera resolution, and a wide FOV).

Together with its technological ecosystem of partners in the field of machine sensing, software development, and commercial manufacturing, Inuitive integrates its enterprise-ready sensor-and-processor modules into its customers' robotics, drones, AR, VR, AIoT, and 3D sensing applications, providing human-like visual understanding with optimal capabilities and superior performance.

For more information, visit www.inuitive-tech.com or find us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Visidon

Visidon, a Finland-based company founded in 2006, specializes in the development of fast and energy-efficient image and video processing technologies. Software products include automatic image quality enhancement, computational imaging, and face recognition. Visidon technologies utilise the latest microprocessor architectures and machine learning algorithms especially for embedded industries. Visidon solutions can be found in over 1 billion mobile phones.

See https://www.visidon.fi.

Follow Visidon on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Blog.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1976048/Inuitive.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902723/Inuitive_Logo.jpg

Contact Information

Gur Dror, VP Business Development

M: +972 54 448 8908

E: gurd@inuitive-tech.com

Vaida Jasulaityte, Business Development Director

M: +358 50 570 1607

E: vaida.jasulaityte@visidon.fi

(PRNewsfoto/Inuitive) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inuitive