Life Time Sky New York City to Expand with Dedicated Indoor Pickleball Club and Alpha Training Experience in Early 2023

Adding to robust luxury athletic club in Hell's Kitchen, street-level space will feature new pickleball courts and dedicated Alpha area for renowned small group metabolic and strength conditioning training program

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the country's largest owner and operator of pickleball courts across its network of luxury athletic country clubs, is bringing pickleball to New York City with the announced addition of indoor, street-level courts to Life Time Sky, located at The Moinian Group's high-end residences in Hell's Kitchen. Additionally, the expansion will feature space dedicated to the Company's renowned Alpha strength and conditioning training program. Construction has started with an anticipated opening by early Feb. 2023.

Life Time is bringing pickleball to New York City with the announced addition of indoor, street-level courts to Life Time Sky, located at The Moinian Group's high-end residences in Hell's Kitchen.

The entirely new space will provide Life Time members with two pickleball courts designed for open court time, classes, instruction, tournaments, training and social events. The Alpha area will feature multiple squat racks, kettlebells, weights, equipment and cardio machines for metabolic and strength conditioning. Both programs will be led by New York's top certified instructors, coaches and trainers.

Life Time Sky was the Company's first of five destinations to open in New York City in 2016 and is home to more than 70,000 square feet of luxury athletic club amenities with studios for barre, cycle, HIIT, Pilates and Yoga classes, a large fitness floor for strength and cardio workouts, indoor lap pool, rooftop beach club and Turkish Hammam suite. Sky is also well-known for its buzz-worthy pickup basketball games with the country's top professional players. The club is open to members with both one-day and monthly memberships. Corporate memberships are also available. Life Time also operates within The Moinian Group's Ocean residence at 1 West Street along with three other destinations across the City with a new club set to open in Midtown in January 2023.

Since early 2022, Life Time has constructed indoor and outdoor pickleball courts at a rate of five new permanent courts each week – many with viewing areas, stadium seating, and social lounges. With the addition of the new Sky courts, Life Time extends its total number of permanent pickleball court locations throughout North America to more than 400, with the goal of exceeding 600 by the end of 2023. Life Time is the largest owner and operator of both pickleball and tennis courts.

In addition to Sky, Life Time has permanent pickleball courts at seven Tri-State area locations including four in New York: Life Time Garden City, Life Time Syosset and Life Time Westchester and three in New Jersey: Life Time Berkeley Heights, Life Time Florham Park and Life Time Princeton. Complementing its position as North America's leading operator of Pickleball, Life Time has announced relationships with Major League Pickleball (MLP) and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA). The Company also has recently adopted the DUPR system for player ratings.

