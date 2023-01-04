Michael Baker International Selected by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority to Provide Continuing General Consulting Services

Firm to provide engineering and architecture services to four airports in Tampa area

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that the firm has been selected by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority (HCAA) in the Tampa, Florida, metro area, to provide continuing general consulting services. The $15.1 million contract will run through November 30, 2027, with the team providing engineering and architecture services to the Authority at the four airports it operates: Tampa International, Peter O. Knight, Plant City and Tampa Executive Airports.

"Michael Baker has a long legacy of partnering with airport authorities to provide innovative and sustainable solutions," said Mark Kistler, P.E., Vice President - Aviation Practice Lead, at Michael Baker International. "Our locally based project staff is uniquely positioned to fulfill this contract, having completed similar projects for multiple airports and also having worked with the HCAA previously. We look forward to again partnering with HCAA to establish the projects that will provide modern infrastructure to serve passengers and businesses for the four airports well into the future."

As part of this work, Michael Baker will assist HCAA with capital improvement project development and cost estimation. The firm will also provide comprehensive, continuing general consulting services including, but not limited to, airport engineering, civil engineering, architecture, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronic systems engineering, communications/IT system design, fire protection engineering, structural engineering, surveying, geotechnical engineering, materials testing, landscape architecture, cost estimating and scheduling, sustainability, marine engineering, traffic engineering, pavement and facility inspections and construction administration services.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

