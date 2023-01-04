From a Smart Home to a Smart Yard: Moen Expands the Industry's First Whole-Home Connected Water Product Suite to the Outdoors

THE EXPANSION OF SMART WATER TECHNOLOGY TO THE YARD ALLOWS HOMEOWNERS TO NOW CONTROL AND CONSERVE WATER IN THE AREAS THEY USE IT MOST

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moen is connecting homeowners to the water flowing inside and outside of their homes like never before with an expansion of its award-winning smart water technology to the area of the home where homeowners use the most water ­– the yard*. The Moen® Smart Water Network already allows homeowners to monitor and control the water inside of their home with several smart water innovations, and now, with the addition of Moen's Smart Sprinkler Controller and compatible Smart Wireless Soil Sensors, they can easily connect their lawn irrigation system to monitor their water for more control, automation and conservation.

Moen Smart Water Network enhances experiences with water like never before. Products in the network include the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, Smart Leak Detectors, Smart Sump Pump Monitor, Smart Faucet, Smart Shower and the Smart Sprinkler Controller with Wireless Soil Sensors – a 2023 CES Innovation Award Honoree. (PRNewswire)

"The Moen Smart Water Network has changed the perceptions of how consumers think about water in their home," said Mason Hall, head of connected products, Fortune Brands Innovations. "Consumers' daily interactions with plumbing have been, up until now, limited to the fixtures, showers and faucets. Pipes behind a home's walls have always been an invisible mystery, only becoming top of mind when a critical problem arises. Today, our innovations provide knowledge and understanding of that system and the ability to control and manage all the home's water from the palm of your hand while enhancing convenience, security and conservation efforts."

When homeowners have both the Smart Sprinkler Controller and Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, they can experience unprecedented control over their home's water and enhance conservation efforts. In fact, because outdoor irrigation systems account for so much daily water use, the Smart Sprinkler Controller can reduce an average home's irrigation water use by up to 30 percent, saving the home up to 15,000 gallons of water annually compared to a clock-based controller.**

Products in the Smart Water Network include the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff – which acts as the brain of the network – Smart Leak Detectors, Smart Sump Pump Monitor, Smart Faucet, Smart Shower and the Smart Sprinkler Controller with Wireless Soil Sensors – a 2023 CES Innovation Award Honoree.

Each product within the network can work individually or connect with other Moen smart water products through the Smart Water App, providing users with unmatched benefits, including:

Automated water security : Water damage is five times more likely than theft***, and water is one of the most used resources in our homes, making it pivotal for homeowners to simplify how they manage it. The Smart Water Network makes saving water easy. While homeowners go about their day, the Smart Water Security System is working in the background, 24/7, to monitor for potential water risks and leaks and can automatically take action to notify the user, shut off the water and help protect the home.

Water monitoring: A national study conducted by Moen in 2022**** shows that most Americans understand that while a water crisis exists – they're not fully aware of the products and tools available to help them conserve more at home. Not only does the water monitoring alert homeowners to potential issues, but it also gives them more insight into their water usage. Homeowners can now view water usage, room by room, where Moen smart water devices are located. This data also helps users set conservation goals and be more mindful of resources. Additionally, users can control outdoor watering based on their yard's precise needs to eliminate overwatering with the Smart Sprinkler Controller, which also provides the opportunity to act upon local watering restrictions

Personalized experiences: Within the app, users can set custom presets that control the specific temperature and amount of water dispensed by their kitchen faucet, plus personalize preferred gestures for the operation of Smart Faucets with Motion Control.

Smart home integration: Users can seamlessly connect their Moen smart water devices to their existing smart home platform and use their smart speakers to activate shower and kitchen fixtures, control water temperatures and dispense specific measurements for completely touchless interactions.

The Moen Smart Water App further enhances the Smart Water Network by elevating the customer experience and product performance through 24/7 alerts. The app features:

Winterize: Heading out of town for the winter? Manually trigger the ecosystem to use the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff to shut off the water coming into the home and then purge the water line via the Smart Faucet or Smart Shower.

Burst Protect: Reduce the risk of burst pipes. When the system senses that high pressure or low temperatures could put pipes at risk of freezing, this feature is triggered automatically to shut off water to the home.

Health Protect: Keep water clean and fresh. Health Protect will flush the water lines through the Smart Faucet or Smart Shower to get rid of the water that can stagnate while users are away for extended periods.

"Whether the goal is conservation, a beautiful yard, convenience or protection, these easy-to-integrate solutions do the hard work for users so they can enjoy doing what they love most while also making the most of our world's most precious resource – our water," adds Hall.

CES 2023

Stop by booth #52026 (Venetian Expo Halls A-D) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 to experience what's new with Moen and to see the products in action. They also will be on display at CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay on January 3.

For more information about Moen's Smart Water Network, visit moen.com/smart-home or call Moen Smart Home Support at 1-844-633-8356.

*https://www.epa.gov/watersense/how-we-use-water

**https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-03/documents/ws-outdoor-combined-irrigation-controller-fact-sheet.pdf

***Based on research from the Insurance Information Institute.

****The Moen 2022 Water Perception Survey was conducted from May 6-20, 2022, among 2,417 U.S. Residents aged 25 and up. The survey had a margin of error of +/- 2% at a 95% confidence interval.

Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Apple HomeKit, Siri and all related logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. or its affiliates.

Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

ABOUT MOEN

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate the way people interact with water every day. In addition, Moen® Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. Moen anchors Water Innovations (WINN), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Fiberon® composite decking and railing products, Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, LARSON® storm doors and windows and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. For more information, please visit www.FBIN.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Moen) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moen