SMART HOME AUTOMATION LEADER SHELLY LAUNCHES 8 NEW PRODUCTS AT THE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW

Shelly expands their product portfolio with industry-leading smart home automation devices that are intelligent at the point of control, affordable, accessible, and interoperable with any home automation system.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelly, a division of Allterco Robotics, Ltd, announced the launch of 8 new smart home automation devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) today. One of the fastest growing IoT brands in the world, Shelly has added advanced functionality to their newest devices while remaining true to the brand's core benefits of affordability, interoperability, accessibility, energy efficiency, and ease of installation.

Shelly's 8 new devices include smart home automation solutions in the Shelly Pro and Plus series, offering innovative and intelligent features that cater equally to professional installers and DIY homeowners.

"At Shelly, we believe that the most advanced smart home automation technology should be available and affordable for all, making it easy to customize and automate a home or business – and save energy in the process," said Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Allterco Robotics U.S., the maker of Shelly products.

The new products launched at CES include:

Shelly Plus Smoke – A next-generation smoke alarm with sound and light indications that sends a notification to your smartphone in case of detected smoke. Thanks to embedded webhooks, Shelly Plus Smoke can execute pre-set smart scenes such as an "Emergency Scene" that automatically opens the blinds, starts the home ventilation system, and cuts power to appliances.

Shelly Pro 3EM - A Wi-Fi-operated, DIN-mountable three-phase energy meter with Bluetooth and LAN connectivity and measurement accuracy to 1%. MODBUS Support for easy and fast deployment in existing industrial installations. Allows users to monitor the consumption of any home appliance, electric circuit, or piece of equipment individually, with 60 days of on-device historical data.

Shelly Blu Button1 – The first device of Shelly's upcoming line of Bluetooth-operated devices offers Bluetooth connectivity signaling other Shelly devices to execute pre-set actions. With no need for Wi-Fi and extremely low battery consumption, the Shelly Bluetooth Button allows you to control your other smart devices with a simple push of a button.

Shelly Plus Plugs (S, UK and IT) – Wi-Fi smart plugs with Bluetooth connectivity and adjustable multicolor LED indication (available for EU and UK versions). Shelly Plus Plugs are equipped with an energy meter for monitoring power consumption and can control the power to a wide range of home appliances and office equipment. Shelly Plus Plugs are enhanced with scripting functionalities, allowing customers to add customized features and extend device capabilities. The smart plugs are specifically designed for customers in Europe , the UK and Italy , respectively.

At CES, Shelly is also demonstrating their Android Wall Panel and Bluetooth Door/Window Sensor, both of which will be available later in the year.

In their mission to continue leading in smart home innovations, the company also introduced new and unmatched features in all available devices from their Plus and Pro series.

All Shelly Plus and Shelly Pro devices can be used as Wi-Fi network extenders, ensuring a more stable and reliable connection.

They can also operate as Bluetooth gateways for other IoT devices and used as wireless accessories that trigger actions or scenes.

Shelly Plus and Shelly Pro devices are intelligent at the point of control and support micro-JavaScript, allowing customers to add customized functionalities and extend device features.

And finally, all Shelly devices have enhanced API over HTTP/MQTT/UDP that allows smooth and easy integration with any home automation system, providing modular, step-by-step automation for a fully integrated smart home.

With over 7 million devices sold, Shelly has expanded to 100 markets on three continents in just a few years, providing industry-leading solutions for the automation of homes and buildings with innovative devices that empower consumers to automate their homes and optimize energy efficiency with ease.

About Shelly

Shelly is one of the fastest growing IoT brands in the world with devices providing solutions for home and building smart automation. Inspired by our consumers' dream to live calmly and happily, we create our devices with attention to the smallest details. This is possible thanks to a team of young and talented developers devoted to producing easy to set up and use, yet competitive and innovative products. The company has two headquarters – one in Europe and one in the United States. The European office is located in Bulgaria's capital city – Sofia. The United States office opened its doors at the end of 2019 and is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shelly devices are available in over 100 markets.

https://www.shelly.cloud

About Allterco Robotics, Ltd.

Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 4 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, the USA and Germany. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under WKN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, code A4L

https://allterco.com/

