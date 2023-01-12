CLEAN COAL TECHNOLOGIES (CCTC) PROVIDES UPDATE TO THE MARKET

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (OTC Pink: CCTC) ("CCTI" or the "Company") today announced several key strategic updates.

"We are pleased to announce that following Shareholder and Finra approval for our stock reverse in July 2022, company management has made significant advancements with our main creditors in restructuring our balance sheet which is critical to executing our business plan," commented CCTI CEO, Robin Eves. "Agreement has been reached with Black Diamond Financial Group and its affiliates to convert its current debt into equity. This is a key component of our Balance Sheet restructuring and will create a defined path towards completing the necessary financing to execute next steps."

"This agreement and balance sheet clean up is the first leg of CCTI's strategy to put itself in a position to acquire and/or license additional technologies and projects in the clean energy carbon capture arena," added Mr.Eves.

About Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to CCTI's plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CCTI's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, its products, its ability to secure financing for its operations, the impact on the industry and other statements identified by words such as "will," "potential," "could," "can," "believe," "intends," "continue," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," and other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Additional details about CCTI's business and its operations that could affect CCTI's actual results are described in CCTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" that are part of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in each of its subsequently filed periodic reports. All forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this news release. CCTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

