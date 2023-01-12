Guide Sensmart at CES 2023, preparing for SHOT Show 2023

WUHAN, China, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. CES 2023 was back in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8. Guide Sensmart, the leading thermal camera manufacturer appeared in Central Hall as an excellent producer of high-performance thermal imagers.

At CES 2023, Guide Sensmart showcased its representative products — PT Series HD High-Performance Thermal Camera, TK Gen2 and TD Series Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular, TN Series Handheld Thermal Binoculars, TU Series Thermal Imaging Riflescope and MobIR 2S/2T Thermal Camera for Smartphone, etc.

These products attracted a lot of attendee, most of whom showed great interest in PT Series. PT-Series, the world's first portable thermal camera with MP-level IR resolution, possesses new functions that other thermal cameras do not have. The dual 8 MP and 16 MP visible light lenses allow for both wide-area and telephoto views. NFC one-touch transfer allows data interchange between this camera and another mobile device in 5 seconds. As long as an update is available, users can upgrade the PT Series through the OTA. The 5G module provides users with the ultra-reliable, low-latency network they need. This is the first time the infrared thermal imaging camera has been used with a 5G network. Applications for PT Series are numerous. In electric power, PT Series assists the operation and maintenance engineers to conduct thermal analysis of equipment status and potential defects. In intelligent manufacturing, the irregular heat distribution can be detected to improve production efficiency. In building inspection, it assists in energy assessment, fault diagnosis, leakage source location, etc., to provide a basis for accurate maintenance.

Would you want to put all of Guide Sensmart's great thermal cameras to the test? Then stop by SHOT Show 2023 (booth No. 40548) in Las Vegas, the world's largest trade show for hunting, shooting sports, outdoor activities, and security, where our new device, DU50 Day & Night Vision Scope will be launched. We can't wait to meet you in Las Vegas!

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart is the subsidiary of Guide Infrared (SZ.002414), the world leading infrared thermal imaging systems manufacturer with over 20 years of experience in the infrared industry and mass production capacity. For more information, visit https://www.guideir.com/

