Strive Asset Management Announces Changes to Strive 2000 ETF

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Jan.12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strive Asset Management, LLC announced two changes to its Strive 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: STXK).

Effective on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Strive 2000 ETF will undergo changes to its fund name, fund objective and benchmark.

Current Name New Name Current Benchmark New Benchmark Strive 2000 ETF Strive Small-Cap ETF Bloomberg US 2000 Index Bloomberg US 600 Index

The current fund objective which seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of an index composed of U.S. small- and mid-capitalization companies will change to seeking to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of an index composed of U.S. small-capitalization companies.

The benchmark of the Strive Small-Cap ETF will be moving from the Bloomberg US 2000 Index to the Bloomberg US 600 Index, which is a float market-cap-weighted benchmark of the lower 600 in capitalization of the Bloomberg US 1500 Index (B1500).

ABOUT ETF ARCHITECT

Veteran owned and operated; ETF Architect is the market leader for best-in-class ETF operations. ETF Architect partners with Advisers, ETF sponsors, mutual fund managers, and industry veterans to launch ETFs. For more information, visit www.ETFArchitect.com.

About Strive Asset Management

Strive is an Ohio-based asset management firm whose mission is to restore the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics. Strive will compete directly with the world's largest asset managers by launching funds that advance "Excellence Capitalism" in boardrooms across corporate America. The company was co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy and Anson Frericks in 2022. Learn more at www.strivefunds.com/ .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 855-427-7360 or visit our website at www.strivefunds.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. Small-Capitalization Companies Risk. The securities of small-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than securities of large- or mid-capitalization companies. The securities of small-capitalization companies generally trade in lower volumes and are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than large- or mid-capitalization stocks or the stock market as a whole. There is typically less publicly available information concerning smaller-capitalization companies than for larger, more established companies. Mid-Capitalization Companies Risk. The securities of mid- capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than securities of larger-capitalization companies. The securities of mid-capitalization companies generally trade in lower volumes and are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than larger capitalization stocks or the stock market as a whole. Some mid-capitalization companies have limited product lines, markets, and financial and managerial resources and tend to concentrate on fewer geographical markets relative to larger capitalization companies. Equity Investing Risk. An investment in the Fund involves risks similar to those of investing in any fund holding equity securities, such as market fluctuations, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in stock prices. The values of equity securities could decline generally or could underperform other investments. Index Calculation Risk. The Index relies on various sources of information to assess the criteria of issuers included in the Index, including fundamental information that may be based on assumptions and estimates. New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Bloomberg LP ("Bloomberg") is the licensor of The Bloomberg US 2000 Index and the Bloomberg US 600 Index (each an "Index" and collectively, the "Indices"). The financial instruments that are based on the Indices are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Bloomberg in any way and Bloomberg makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or completeness of the Indices; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Indices. Bloomberg reserves the right to change the methods of calculation or publication with respect to the Indices. Bloomberg shall not be liable for any damages suffered or incurred as a result of the use (or inability to use) of the Indices.

The fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

