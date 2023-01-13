beIN SPORTS to broadcast Paris Saint Germain vs. Riyadh All-Star XI Friendly match on Thursday, January 19, in the US and Canada

beIN SPORTS to broadcast Paris Saint Germain vs. Riyadh All-Star XI Friendly match on Thursday, January 19, in the US and Canada

The live soccer match at the King Fadh International Stadium in Riyadh will feature the latest chapter in the historic rivalry between two of the sport's greatest ever players - Lionel Messi (PSG) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr).

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- beIN SPORTS will broadcast an international friendly between PSG and Riyadh All-Star XI on Thursday, January 19. Kickoff at the King Fadh International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is set for 12:00 p.m. ET, with coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. The match will be broadcast LIVE on beIN SPORTS' free English-language and Spanish-language networks beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

The live soccer match will feature the latest chapter in the historic rivalry between two of the sport's greatest ever players Lionel Messi (PSG) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) (PRNewswire)

French champions PSG will face Riyadh All-Star XI, which will feature players from top Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al Nassr. In this match, recent Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo will go head-to-head against his long-time rival, PSG forward Lionel Messi, who is fresh off his first FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina in Qatar last month. Ronaldo and Messi have not clashed since December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0.

The All-Star XI team will be led by legendary manager Marcelo Gallardo, a two-time Copa Libertadores winner as manager of River Plate (Arg). In PSG's ranks will be Brazil's Neymar and France World Cup star Kylian Mbappe, who was recently top scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Live and exclusive coverage before the match kicks off begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on beIN SPORTS EXTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español leading right up to the opening whistle at 12:00 p.m. ET.

For the latest beIN SPORTS programming schedule, visit beinsports.com/us/tv-guide and/or www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com .

Follow us on Instagram at @beINSPORTSUSA , Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS , and like us on Facebook at beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.

About beIN SPORTS North America

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and free English-language channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga , Ligue 1 , Copa Libertadores , Copa Sudamericana , Recopa Sudamericana, Turkish Süper Lig , Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling , mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers in the U.S. and DTC Pay subscribers in Canada can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com .

Media Contacts

Juan Ochoa

juan.ochoa@bein.com

Melissa Rincon

rinconm@bein.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE beIN SPORTS